There was a time when you couldn't step foot into a bridal shower, spring potluck, baby shower, or holiday celebration without a big bowl of sherbet punch heading up the drink table. Luckily, that time isn't over. You really can't beat the look of it, plops of pastel sherbet, fresh fruit slices, and all. The big-batch refreshment is sweet, slightly creamy, fruity, and always the mark of a good time to be had, and this recipe is no exception. It has all the makings of a classic Southern punch, including two different flavors of citrusy sherbet, fruit juices, and ginger ale that caps off the whole thing with just a touch of fizz. A pop of pineapple is unexpected, but gives a nice tropical flavor to the zingy citrus punch. One Test Kitchen Professional described this retro-inspired punch recipe as similar to, "the classic sea breeze cocktail with lots of creamy citrus flavors," sans the vodka, of course. (Though, you can certainly tweak that as you wish.)