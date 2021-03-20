Orange Sherbet Punch

Rating: Unrated

Time to break out your old punch bowl.

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

active:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
There was a time when you couldn't step foot into a bridal shower, spring potluck, baby shower, or holiday celebration without a big bowl of sherbet punch heading up the drink table. Luckily, that time isn't over. You really can't beat the look of it, plops of pastel sherbet, fresh fruit slices, and all. The big-batch refreshment is sweet, slightly creamy, fruity, and always the mark of a good time to be had, and this recipe is no exception. It has all the makings of a classic Southern punch, including two different flavors of citrusy sherbet, fruit juices, and ginger ale that caps off the whole thing with just a touch of fizz. A pop of pineapple is unexpected, but gives a nice tropical flavor to the zingy citrus punch. One Test Kitchen Professional described this retro-inspired punch recipe as similar to, "the classic sea breeze cocktail with lots of creamy citrus flavors," sans the vodka, of course. (Though, you can certainly tweak that as you wish.)

If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing, pretty-as-a-picture punch to add some fun to your warm-weather meal or occasion, consider this orange sherbet punch recipe an instant ray of sunshine.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Scoop 6 scoops each of the orange and lime sherbets into a 12-cup standard muffin pan, about 1/3 cup per cavity. Freeze until ready to serve.

  • Combine ginger ale, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and 2 cups each of the remaining orange and lime sherbet in a large punch bowl, stirring occasionally, until sherbet melts, about 5 minutes. Stir in frozen scoops of sherbet, lime slices, and orange slices. Garnish with mint. Serve immediately.

