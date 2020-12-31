Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
Sheet pan chicken is perfect for weeknight dinner.
Recipe Summary
This roasted chicken is truly something special. Briny, nutty, bright, and sweet, this simple sheet pan roast results in the most tender, beautiful chicken. Our Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken masterfully navigates between savory and sweet. Baby potatoes, orange slices, and rosemary roast together while you crisp the chicken skin in a cast-iron skillet on the stovetop. Yes, it requires two pans, but for crisp skin and meat that’s never dry, brown the chicken in a skillet first, then transfer it to the sheet pan to finish cooking in the oven.
The potatoes and the olives are knockouts together, along with the pièce de resistance: The juicy, crispy-skinned chicken thighs. The vinegar, honey, and orange dressing drizzled over everything is an absolute game-changer. The warm chicken and veggies soak it up, and the olives warm slightly from being scattered over everything. We call for a mix of olives because we love the color and textural difference of kalamatas and Castelvetranos, so include both varieties if you can.
A simple arugula or kale salad, or lightly sautéed fresh greens, would round out this meal. If you have leftovers, pick the chicken from the bones, combine with the oranges, olives, and potatoes, and toss with some additional olive oil and cheese with pasta for a lovely lunch.