Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken

Sheet pan chicken is perfect for weeknight dinner.

By Marianne Williams

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

This roasted chicken is truly something special. Briny, nutty, bright, and sweet, this simple sheet pan roast results in the most tender, beautiful chicken. Our Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken masterfully navigates between savory and sweet. Baby potatoes, orange slices, and rosemary roast together while you crisp the chicken skin in a cast-iron skillet on the stovetop. Yes, it requires two pans, but for crisp skin and meat that’s never dry, brown the chicken in a skillet first, then transfer it to the sheet pan to finish cooking in the oven.

The potatoes and the olives are knockouts together, along with the pièce de resistance: The juicy, crispy-skinned chicken thighs. The vinegar, honey, and orange dressing drizzled over everything is an absolute game-changer. The warm chicken and veggies soak it up, and the olives warm slightly from being scattered over everything.  We call for a mix of olives because we love the color and textural difference of kalamatas and Castelvetranos, so include both varieties if you can.

A simple arugula or kale salad, or lightly sautéed fresh greens, would round out this meal. If you have leftovers, pick the chicken from the bones, combine with the oranges, olives, and potatoes, and toss with some additional olive oil and cheese with pasta for a lovely lunch.

  • Place a large rimmed baking sheet in oven; preheat oven to 425°F. (Do not remove baking sheet while oven preheats.) Thinly slice 1 ½ of the oranges; place in a large bowl. Squeeze juice from remaining orange half into a small bowl to equal 2 tablespoons; set aside. Add potato wedges and ¼ cup of the rosemary leaves to orange slices; stir to combine. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil, ¾ teaspoon of the salt, and ¼ teaspoon of the pepper; toss to coat. Scatter potato mixture evenly over preheated pan; bake until starting to brown, about 15 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, season chicken evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add chicken, skin side down; cook until deep golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Turn chicken; continue cooking until golden brown on both sides, about 4 more minutes. Transfer to baking sheet with potato mixture; return to oven. Bake at 425°F until potatoes are browned and tender and a meat thermometer inserted into thickest part of chicken thighs registers 165°F, 12 to 15 more minutes. 

  • While chicken and potatoes finish baking, whisk together vinegar, honey, 2 tablespoons orange juice, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon oil in a small bowl; set aside. Remove baking sheet from oven; scatter olives, scallions, and shaved cheese over chicken and potatoes. Drizzle with juice mixture; sprinkle with remaining rosemary.

