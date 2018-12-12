Orange Rolls

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Is there a better way to start the day than with sunny Florida citrus? We don't think so either. Homemade orange rolls are a charter member of the Southern bread basket hall of fame. Every recipe has its own special twist, and this one just happens to turn out tender, buttery spirals with a hint of cinnamon and a perfectly gooey sweet orange marmalade center.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs
Yield:
15 rolls
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the milk, yeast, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar in a 1-cup glass measuring cup, stirring to dissolve yeast; let stand 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the flour, ¼ cup of the butter, salt, orange zest, eggs, and 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sugar in bowl of heavy-duty electric stand mixer. Add the milk mixture; beat at low speed 1 to 2 minutes or until blended, using the dough hook attachment. Increase speed to medium-low and beat 5 minutes or until the dough is smooth (dough will be soft and slightly sticky). Place the dough in a greased bowl; lightly greased top of dough with cooking spray. Cover and let rise in a warm place (80˚ to 85˚F), free from drafts, 45 minutes to 1 hour or until doubled in bulk.

  • Combine the marmalade, remaining 1/3 cup butter, cinnamon, and remaining ¾ cup sugar in a small bowl.

  • Punch the dough down. Turn out a light floured surface; roll into a 15- x 12-inch rectangle (about ¼ inch thick). Spread the marmalade mixture over the dough, leaving a ½-inch border. Roll up, jelly-roll fashion, starting at 1 long side. Cut the dough into 15 (1-inch thick) slices, and place in a well-greased 13- x 9-inch pan with sides touching. Cover and let rise 45 minutes or until almost doubled in bulk.

  • Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Uncover the rolls, and bake 20 to 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Remove from the oven, and cool slightly. Drizzle the glaze over the warm rolls.

  • Glaze: Whisk together until blended 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 ½ tablespoons milk, and ¼ teaspoon orange extract. Makes 2/3 cup.  

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/07/2022