Lemons aren't the only citrus worthy of a luscious tangy pie piled with a toasted layer of meringue. The brightness of naval oranges forms a delightful acidic counterbalance to pillowy sweet meringue—all on top of a flaky and buttery piecrust. The filling of the pie is made from the zest of two naval oranges, the juice of oranges and lemons, egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, and butter. The orange zest is packed with flavorful oils that mute any strong lemon flavor, so the lemon juice can add the proper tartness without overwhelming the orange taste. We temper the cornstarch, sugar, and egg yolks into the warmed juice. Once heated, the cornstarch will thicken the mixture as the sugar dissolves to make an incredibly smooth and gelled orange custard. Stir the butter into the thickened mixture off of the heat to allow it to gently incorporate and make the filling that much richer and glossier. Our method for making meringue is a slow process but one that professionals use to prevent any meringue failures. The slow and prolonged incorporation of sugar into the beaten egg whites allows all of the sugar to dissolve, making a perfectly smooth and shiny meringue that sets beautifully after 15 minutes in the oven.