Orange-Glazed Ham Recipe
Here in the South, we love our baked ham, especially during the holidays. For most, a glistening baked ham just doesn't cut it without a mouthwatering glaze, which is often used to master the delicate balance between sweet and savory. This standout reader recipe, from Judy Grimes of Brandon, Mississippi, was featured in our December 1989 issue in a story on holiday main dishes. A citrus glaze spiced with ginger, cloves, and dry mustard—and sweetened with brown sugar—hits all the right notes. The recipe calls for using a fully cooked ham, making it even more appealing for those hosting a crowd. Smoky, sweet, and fragrant, this favorite ham recipe pairs well with just about any side dish Mama wants to have on her holiday dinner table.