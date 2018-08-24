Orange-Glazed Ham Recipe

Here in the South, we love our baked ham, especially during the holidays. For most, a glistening baked ham just doesn't cut it without a mouthwatering glaze, which is often used to master the delicate balance between sweet and savory. This standout reader recipe, from Judy Grimes of Brandon, Mississippi, was featured in our December 1989 issue in a story on holiday main dishes. A citrus glaze spiced with ginger, cloves, and dry mustard—and sweetened with brown sugar—hits all the right notes. The recipe calls for using a fully cooked ham, making it even more appealing for those hosting a crowd. Smoky, sweet, and fragrant, this favorite ham recipe pairs well with just about any side dish Mama wants to have on her holiday dinner table.

By Judy Grimes, Brandon, Mississippi

Gallery

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe Summary test

active:
2 hrs 40 mins
total:
10 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
14 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim skin away from ham, leaving no more than a ¼-inch border of fat. Place ham in a large roasting bag. Combine remaining ingredients, and pour over ham. Tie bag tightly. Place in a large bowl, and refrigerate for 8 hours, turning occasionally.

    Advertisement

  • Remove ham from marinade, and reserve the marinade. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan; insert meat thermometer, making sure it does not touch fat or bone. Bake at 325˚ for 2 to 2 ½ hours or until meat thermometer registers 140˚ (18 to 24 minutes per pound), basting with reserved marinade every 20 minutes.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/05/2022