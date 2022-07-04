Orange Chiffon Cake
We consider chiffon cake to be the crème de la crème of the cake world, and our Orange Chiffon Cake is as lovely as they get.
Recipe Summary
This delicate chiffon cake gains subtle citrus notes from the orange juice and zest incorporated into the batter. Light, fluffy, and full of air, this foam cake climbs high in the pan, resulting in a lovely thick, tall sponge. Chiffon cake differs from other foam cakes, such as angel food cake, in that it contains fat (in this case, egg yolks and canola oil). The fat imparts a richness to the cake, while the whipped egg whites keep the sponge as light as air.
If you've never baked a chiffon cake before, we have a few notes to help you succeed. Avoid greasing the sides of the pan, which will prevent your cake from climbing up the sides and rising. Be sure not to overbeat the egg whites and be very gentle when folding the beaten egg whites into the batter—overmixing will deflate the cake batter, resulting in a flat cake. Stiff peaks and gentle folding make for a light, tender crumb.
We consider this Orange Chiffon Cake to be the perfect spring and summer dessert. This stunning cake requires no icing at all—a simple dusting of powdered sugar allows this centerpiece-worthy dessert to shine in all its orange-perfumed glory. Next, give the chocolate version a whirl.