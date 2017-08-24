Orange Cake Recipe
This bright, citrus-flavored cake, published in the December, 1995 issue of Southern Living, was a family favorite shared with us by Sissy Nash and her daughter, Kathy Nash Cary. Kathy, already one of the country's most talented young chefs, owned and operated one restaurant and two delicatessens in Louisville, KY. Since then, she has been nominated for a James Beard award for Best Chef in the Southeast four years in a row, and continues to make her mark in the culinary world through Lilly's Bistro in Louisville, KY. This Orange Cake works well in a large 12-cup Bundt pan or a 100-inch tube pan, whichever you have available. Once you have whipped the egg whites, remember to gently fold them into the batter. You can make the Candied Orange Zest a few days in advance; just store it in an airtight container. While this cake makes a beautiful centerpiece on your holiday buffet, it is also an excellent choice for a springtime dessert.