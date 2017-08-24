Orange Cake Recipe

This recipe did not work on many levels. You would think that it would produce a light and fluffy cake (given that it uses cake flour and you fold in whipped egg whites), but it was very dense and rubbery. Also, the directions for the glaze and the candied orange peel must be off because cooking on low did not work for either the glaze or the orange peel. For the candied orange peel, the recipe says to heat on low for 10 minutes until the temp reaches 220 degrees. Well, after 25 minutes and increasing the temp to medium-high, it only reached 215 degrees. Also, this makes a copious amount of glaze - I threw out at least 1.5 cups after thoroughly coating the every inch of the cake. The cake was absolutely beautiful to look at, but was a rubbery mess inside. Given that this recipe uses A LOT of ingredients (15 eggs?!?) and takes a lot of time, I was hoping for a better cake.