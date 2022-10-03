Food and Recipes Recipes One-Pot Shrimp-And-Sausage Jambalaya Calling all lovers of Creole food who hate doing the dishes! By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne Williams is a recipe tester and developer who has been working in the Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2016. Her recipes are featured in Food & Wine, Southern Living, Real Simple, Rachael Ray, Health, Cooking Light, and in various other publications and digital platforms. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Food Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 6 Jump to recipe On the hunt for a one-pot wonder? Jambalaya is the dish you're looking for! Fortified with rice, this seafood and sausage-studded masterpiece is one of our favorite comfort foods. Like a rowdy French Quarter parade, this dish is full of Louisiana flair, from the Cajun and Creole spices to the savory andouille sausage. Is Jambalaya Cajun or Creole Food? Trick question—it's actually both, but it was originally a Cajun dish. Let's start by generally clarifying the distinction between Cajun and Creole food. To put it extremely simply, Cajun food is "country" food (originating from the French Acadians who settled in the swamps and bayous of Louisiana), whereas Creole food is "city" food, which developed in kitchens in and around the port of New Orleans. What's the Difference Between Jambalaya and Gumbo? If you're not familiar with Cajun and Creole food, it can be a little confusing to remember which dish is which. To help clear things up, here's a quick rundown of popular Louisiana main dishes, from soupy to hearty. Gumbo Essentially a stew, gumbo can be made with seafood, sausage, chicken, or pretty much any meat that will fit in a pot (yes, some folks even make it with alligator!). There's no rice in gumbo, but it's often served with rice. Étoufée Thicker than a stew, étoufée is similar in consistency to a gravy or marinara, and it is often made with seafood. It's almost always served over rice. Jambalaya This dish starts out on the soupy side, but gets hearty after the rice is added and cooks right in the pot. Jambalaya can include seafood, sausage, chicken, or all of the above; Creole versions typically include tomatoes, while Cajun recipes do not. How Do You Make Jambalaya? Jambalaya started out as a truly humble dish, made by rural families who had just one cooking pot—usually a big cast-iron kettle. This recipe pays homage to that intention—you only need a trusty Dutch oven to make it. Start by cooking the andouille sausage in a little oil to help render the fat; set it aside, but leave the fat in the pan. Add some Southern gold—that would be butter—and then the holy trinity of Louisiana cuisine: onion, bell pepper, and celery. Cook that down until it's tender, then add the garlic and seasonings. Next comes a little more butter, which you'll use to toast the rice before adding all of the liquid ingredients, including the tomatoes and stock. Back in goes the sausage, then everything gets a nice simmer until the rice is just about tender. Finally, add the shrimp and scallions—they only take a few minutes to cook. Finish up with a little more butter and a squeeze of lemon to brighten things up. What's the Difference Between Cajun and Creole Seasoning? Creole seasoning and Cajun seasoning are basically the same thing—a robust blend of spices, onion and garlic powders, paprika, and salt. They're both available in most grocery stores these days and are a great shortcut for adding bold flavor with just a few shakes. What Can I Use Instead of Andouille Sausage? Originating from France, andouille is a smoked pork sausage. While it's in nearly every grocery store in Louisiana and the surrounding states, you can substitute any smoked pork sausage that is readily available, such as kielbasa. What if I'm Allergic to Seafood? No seafood allowed in your house? No problem. Instead of adding shrimp, stir in 1 pound of pulled rotisserie chicken at the end of cooking the jambalaya, or cook up some extra sausage in the beginning of the recipe, and add it back in at the end of cooking. What Do I Serve With Jambalaya? The beauty of jambalaya is that you don't have to serve it with anything—it's a hearty and satisfying main dish. However, a thick and buttery slice of garlic bread would be a perfectly welcome pairing, as would a simple side salad—something light and fresh to balance the rich, hearty spiciness of the jambalaya. Ingredients 1 medium bunch scallions 1 Tbsp. olive oil 12 oz. andouille sausage, cut in half lengthwise and crosswise into 1/2-inch half-moons (about 2 1/2 cups) 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided 1 medium-size yellow onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups) 4 medium celery stalks, chopped (about 1 1/4 cups) 1 medium-size green bell pepper, seeded and chopped (about 1 cup) 5 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (about 3 tsp.) 2 tsp. Creole seasoning (such as Tony Chachere's) 1 tsp. kosher salt 11/2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice 1 (15-oz.) can diced tomatoes with roasted garlic 2 ½ cups chicken stock 2 tsp. Louisiana-style hot sauce 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce 1 lb. medium peeled and deveined raw shrimp 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) ¼ cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Thinly slice white and light green parts of scallions; set aside. Thinly slice dark green parts of scallions; set aside separately. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add sausage; cook, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown on both sides, 4 to 5 minutes total. Transfer to a small bowl; set aside. Do not wipe Dutch oven clean. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in Dutch oven over medium-high. Add onion, celery, and bell pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic, Creole seasoning, and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter; cook, stirring constantly, until butter is melted. Add rice; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add tomatoes, stock, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and reserved cooked sausage. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low; cook, undisturbed, 8 minutes. Uncover; stir mixture, scraping bottom of Dutch oven to make sure rice doesn't stick. Cover and cook, undisturbed, until almost completely tender, 11 to 12 minutes. Uncover; stir in shrimp and white and light green parts of scallions. Stir to combine. Remove from heat. Let stand, covered, until rice is tender and shrimp are just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Uncover Dutch oven; stir in lemon juice, 2 tablespoons of the parsley, and remaining 1 tablespoon butter. Divide evenly among 6 bowls; sprinkle evenly with dark green scallion parts and remaining 2 tablespoons parsley. Serve immediately. Print