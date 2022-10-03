One-Pot Shrimp-And-Sausage Jambalaya

Jump to recipe

On the hunt for a one-pot wonder? Jambalaya is the dish you're looking for! Fortified with rice, this seafood and sausage-studded masterpiece is one of our favorite comfort foods. Like a rowdy French Quarter parade, this dish is full of Louisiana flair, from the Cajun and Creole spices to the savory andouille sausage.

Is Jambalaya Cajun or Creole Food?

Trick question—it's actually both, but it was originally a Cajun dish. Let's start by generally clarifying the distinction between Cajun and Creole food. To put it extremely simply, Cajun food is "country" food (originating from the French Acadians who settled in the swamps and bayous of Louisiana), whereas Creole food is "city" food, which developed in kitchens in and around the port of New Orleans.

What's the Difference Between Jambalaya and Gumbo?

If you're not familiar with Cajun and Creole food, it can be a little confusing to remember which dish is which. To help clear things up, here's a quick rundown of popular Louisiana main dishes, from soupy to hearty.

Gumbo

Essentially a stew, gumbo can be made with seafood, sausage, chicken, or pretty much any meat that will fit in a pot (yes, some folks even make it with alligator!). There's no rice in gumbo, but it's often served with rice.

Étoufée

Thicker than a stew, étoufée is similar in consistency to a gravy or marinara, and it is often made with seafood. It's almost always served over rice.

Jambalaya

This dish starts out on the soupy side, but gets hearty after the rice is added and cooks right in the pot. Jambalaya can include seafood, sausage, chicken, or all of the above; Creole versions typically include tomatoes, while Cajun recipes do not.

How Do You Make Jambalaya?

Jambalaya started out as a truly humble dish, made by rural families who had just one cooking pot—usually a big cast-iron kettle. This recipe pays homage to that intention—you only need a trusty Dutch oven to make it.

Start by cooking the andouille sausage in a little oil to help render the fat; set it aside, but leave the fat in the pan. Add some Southern gold—that would be butter—and then the holy trinity of Louisiana cuisine: onion, bell pepper, and celery. Cook that down until it's tender, then add the garlic and seasonings.

Next comes a little more butter, which you'll use to toast the rice before adding all of the liquid ingredients, including the tomatoes and stock. Back in goes the sausage, then everything gets a nice simmer until the rice is just about tender. Finally, add the shrimp and scallions—they only take a few minutes to cook. Finish up with a little more butter and a squeeze of lemon to brighten things up.

What's the Difference Between Cajun and Creole Seasoning?

Creole seasoning and Cajun seasoning are basically the same thing—a robust blend of spices, onion and garlic powders, paprika, and salt. They're both available in most grocery stores these days and are a great shortcut for adding bold flavor with just a few shakes.

What Can I Use Instead of Andouille Sausage?

Originating from France, andouille is a smoked pork sausage. While it's in nearly every grocery store in Louisiana and the surrounding states, you can substitute any smoked pork sausage that is readily available, such as kielbasa.

What if I'm Allergic to Seafood?

No seafood allowed in your house? No problem. Instead of adding shrimp, stir in 1 pound of pulled rotisserie chicken at the end of cooking the jambalaya, or cook up some extra sausage in the beginning of the recipe, and add it back in at the end of cooking.

What Do I Serve With Jambalaya?

The beauty of jambalaya is that you don't have to serve it with anything—it's a hearty and satisfying main dish. However, a thick and buttery slice of garlic bread would be a perfectly welcome pairing, as would a simple side salad—something light and fresh to balance the rich, hearty spiciness of the jambalaya.