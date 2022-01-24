One-Pot Pasta Recipe
After a long day, sometimes all you want is a nice, warm, home-cooked meal. The problem is though, the last thing you want to do is spend a long time cooking, or even worse, cleaning up dishes afterwards. The solution is a pasta dish that checks all the boxes: delicious, quick, and not too messy. In addition to being prepared in one pot, this easy weeknight dinner will also be on the table in under 30 minutes. To make dinner with even less hassle, we recommend taking a few grocery store shortcuts. Opt for jarred pasta sauce and pre-sliced mushrooms to cut prep time and get right to cooking. In no time, you'll be digging into cheesy ravioli piled high with mozzarella, meat, vegetables, and sauce to satisfy the weeknight cravings of everyone eagerly waiting at the dinner table. Fresh veggies mixed with store-bought pasta sauce create a quick yet delicious meal the whole family will love.