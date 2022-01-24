One-Pot Pasta Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

After a long day, sometimes all you want is a nice, warm, home-cooked meal. The problem is though, the last thing you want to do is spend a long time cooking, or even worse, cleaning up dishes afterwards. The solution is a pasta dish that checks all the boxes: delicious, quick, and not too messy. In addition to being prepared in one pot, this easy weeknight dinner will also be on the table in under 30 minutes. To make dinner with even less hassle, we recommend taking a few grocery store shortcuts. Opt for jarred pasta sauce and pre-sliced mushrooms to cut prep time and get right to cooking. In no time, you'll be digging into cheesy ravioli piled high with mozzarella, meat, vegetables, and sauce to satisfy the weeknight cravings of everyone eagerly waiting at the dinner table. Fresh veggies mixed with store-bought pasta sauce create a quick yet delicious meal the whole family will love.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
28 mins
Yield:
4 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook ground beef in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, stirring until it crumbles and is no longer pink; drain. Wipe Dutch oven clean.

    Advertisement

  • Sauté onion and mushrooms in hot oil over medium-high heat 8 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Stir in beef, pasta sauce, 1 cup water, and next 3 ingredients.

  • Bring sauce to a boil; add ravioli. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer, stirring occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until pasta is done. Stir in cheese. Serve immediately.

  • Note: For testing purposes only, we used Classico Tomato & Basil pasta sauce and Buitoni Family Size Four Cheese Ravioli.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/11/2022