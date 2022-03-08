One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta
A springtime dinner recipe you'll want to make all year round.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
A pasta supper perfect for springtime—can we get a hallelujah? Using only one pot for this One-Pot Pasta Primavera with Bacon and Feta builds flavor and keeps the dishwashing to a minimum.
In this recipe, perfectly al dente bowtie pasta meets a light, flavorful sun-dried tomato-pesto sauce. No waiting for water to boil here: we cook the pasta right in with the onions, tomatoes, pesto, and chicken stock, which reduces to create an irresistibly silky, rich sauce for the noodles. The secret ingredient that enriches this pasta sauce? Good ol' bacon drippings. Cooking the bacon first (reserving the crumbles for topping the pasta) allows the fat to render in the pan, spiking the pasta with a rich dose of flavor. Spinach adds a nice green color to the pasta dish and a touch of vinegar, stirred in at the very end, brings a welcome note of tang.
You only need 30 minutes to cook this pasta dish from start to finish. And any leftover pasta will taste great the next day heated up for lunch. If it seems a little dry when reheating, stir in a bit of chicken stock to loosen things up.