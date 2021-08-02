One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
Just the food mash-up your family is craving.
Would you believe this flavorful dinner comes together in just 35 minutes start to finish? You better! This One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta will satisfy your Tex-Mex and carb cravings for one indulgent dinner the whole family will love. There's actually a scientific reason why our brains are so fond of food mash-ups. The perfect blend of familiarity and novelty mixed with the anticipation and expectation of such mash-ups makes for a dopamine-boosting experience. This One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta will be the happiness-inducing food mash-up you've been looking for. Pepper Jack cheese and a little pasta water yield a sauce that's creamy but not too thick. Chili powder and cumin add just the right amount of smoky flavor. Feel free to add chopped jalapeños if you like a little heat, but otherwise, this Chicken Fajita Pasta is delightful as-is. If you're signed up for dish duty tonight, this One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta should be on the menu. All you need is a large cast-iron skillet. Serve Chicken Fajita Pasta family-style around the table, and voila! Go ahead and add this recipe to your list of family-friendly weeknight meals.