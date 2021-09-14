One-Hour Brunswick Stew

Rating: Unrated

A weeknight take on a fall classic.

By Adam Hickman

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
40 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
60 mins
Servings:
10
The origin of this fall classic has been debated for generations. Both Georgians and Virginians claim that their state is the birthplace—and believe their variation is the best. In Brunswick County, Virginia, chicken is favored in the thick tomato-based stew, and it's served as a full meal. In Brunswick, Georgia, it's made with pork and hot spices and usually enjoyed as a side.

This spin on the classic Brunswick Stew comes together in just one hour, making it an achievable recipe on even the busiest of weeknights. Plus, our Test Kitchen calls this: "The best version of Brunswick stew we have had around here in a while." Shredded chicken, okra, and beans add body and texture to this rich and delicious stew. Instead of adding barbecue sauce, we make a barbecue sauce-inspired broth with tomato paste, mustard, vinegar, and tomatoes. You can use bone-in thighs or boneless ones here—the bones add a little more richness. You don't want to use skin-on chicken, though, because it will add unnecessary fat to the dish.

Feel free to make this stew ahead of time—the okra will turn a dark green, but flavor will still be delicious.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chicken, meaty side down, and cook 7 minutes. Turn over, and cook 1 minute. Transfer to a plate.

  • Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in Dutch oven. Add smoked sausage. Cook, stirring often, until browned, about 6 minutes. Add potatoes, onion, celery, carrots, and garlic. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften, 5 minutes. Add tomato paste; cook, stirring often, 1 minute. Stir in stock, vinegar, Dijon, thyme, salt, pepper, and tomatoes. Bring to a boil.

  • Return chicken to Dutch oven. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove chicken; let stand 10 minutes. Stir okra and beans into Dutch oven, and cook until tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Shred chicken, discarding bones, and stir into stew.

