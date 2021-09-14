One-Hour Brunswick Stew

The origin of this fall classic has been debated for generations. Both Georgians and Virginians claim that their state is the birthplace—and believe their variation is the best. In Brunswick County, Virginia, chicken is favored in the thick tomato-based stew, and it's served as a full meal. In Brunswick, Georgia, it's made with pork and hot spices and usually enjoyed as a side.

This spin on the classic Brunswick Stew comes together in just one hour, making it an achievable recipe on even the busiest of weeknights. Plus, our Test Kitchen calls this: "The best version of Brunswick stew we have had around here in a while." Shredded chicken, okra, and beans add body and texture to this rich and delicious stew. Instead of adding barbecue sauce, we make a barbecue sauce-inspired broth with tomato paste, mustard, vinegar, and tomatoes. You can use bone-in thighs or boneless ones here—the bones add a little more richness. You don't want to use skin-on chicken, though, because it will add unnecessary fat to the dish.