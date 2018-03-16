One-Dish Blackberry French Toast

Perfect for a holiday breakfast or a weekend brunch, this french toast recipe is loaded with tasty, sweet ingredients. Of course, you can always add a little extra sweetness with maple syrup or whipped cream.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook jam in a small saucepan over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring once.

  • Place half of bread cubes in bottom of a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Top with cream cheese cubes, and drizzle with melted jam. Top with remaining bread cubes.

  • Whisk together eggs and next 3 ingredients. Pour over bread mixture. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Cover tightly, and chill 8 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325°. Bake, covered, 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 to 15 minutes or until bread is golden brown and mixture is set. Serve with desired toppings.

