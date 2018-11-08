Ombré Citrus Salad Recipe
If you've been invited to a potluck and feel fresh out of recipe ideas, this is the dish for you. This stunning citrus salad will fit right in at nearly any occasion—holiday brunch, wedding or baby shower, breakfast with friends, office luncheon, church social. It tastes great chilled or at room temperature, is made with a few ingredients, and is dairy-free and gluten-free, making it ideal for a mixed crowd that might have food allergies or dietary restrictions. We used four types of citrus (blood oranges, Cara Cara orange, Ruby Red grapefruit, and a navel orange) for a rainbow of colors, but you can also alternate two types of citrus for a pretty, simpler look. If you're not a fan of hazelnuts, use toasted almond slices or chopped, toasted pistachios. Whatever you do, don't skip the flaky sea salt and black pepper at the end. A little bit of seasoning brings out the flavors of the fruit and makes the whole thing look and taste impressive.