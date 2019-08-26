Olive-Cheese Sandwiches
This recipe is an ode to the kids at heart. More often than not, growing up means venturing into complex food groups, and this simple recipe shows that sometimes you've just got to go back to basics. We disguised a grilled cheese and made it a grown-up-acceptable olive-cheese sandwich for all types of gatherings.This delicious cheesy finger food will add to a sophisticated appetizer spread. To create this extra creamy meal, you'll only need a handful of ingredients, including mayonnaise, cheddar cheese, and spices. We serve this spread on crustless pumpernickel bread, but feel free to swap the brown loaf out for your preferred choice of bread. Cut these open-faced sandwiches diagonally into triangle shapes. We garnish these finger sandwiches with sliced pimiento-stuffed Spanish olives to complete the elegant look. Add the finishing touch by arranging these cheesy triangles into presentable stacks. Bring these tasty treats to any gathering and they'll be gone in seconds. If you want a grown-up grilled cheese, then these olive-cheese sandwiches are a must on the appetizer menu.