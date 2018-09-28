Old-School Green Bean Casserole Recipe

This is the perfect old-school green bean casserole for your holiday menu, but without any cream of mushroom soup. Every aspect of this casserole is homemade and perfectly good. The flavors are creamy and savory, and with a bit of crunch at the end with fried shallots. Our homemade mushroom cream sauce and crispy fried shallots will make you wonder why this casserole isn't served year-round. And you might just start whipping it up whenever you fancy! Even better, you can make this dish ahead of time. Prepare as instructed, but wait to add the toppings and bake it until you're ready to serve.