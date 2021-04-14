Old-Fashioned Vinegar Pie
Recipe Summary
This luscious, tangy pie does the impossible; it's juicy and fruity without actually containing fruit. That would be thanks to the filling; a mix of eggs, butter, starch and the game-changing ingredient—fruit vinegar. Rob Connoley, chef and owner of Bulrush, a St. Louis, MO, restaurant specializing in Ozark cuisine, found the recipe while doing research on cooking methods common in the 19th century Ozarks. Back then, cooks used vinegar left from the winter's canning and preserving projects for this pie, but, says Connoley, "if you're not into canning your own fruits, buy a bottle of fruit vinegar like strawberry balsamic or apple cider at your local grocery store. Shrubs also work well." This pie is a breeze to make, thanks to the store-bought crust and the no-baking custard. Feeling fancy? Add some fresh fruit, like strawberries and blueberries, to the already-decadent creamy filling.