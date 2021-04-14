LIVE

 Old-Fashioned Vinegar Pie

By Courtesy Chef Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis, MO

This luscious, tangy pie does the impossible; it's juicy and fruity without actually containing fruit. That would be thanks to the filling; a mix of eggs, butter, starch and the game-changing ingredient—fruit vinegar. Rob Connoley, chef and owner of Bulrush, a St. Louis, MO, restaurant specializing in Ozark cuisine, found the recipe while doing research on cooking methods common in the 19th century Ozarks. Back then, cooks used vinegar left from the winter's canning and preserving projects for this pie, but, says Connoley, "if you're not into canning your own fruits, buy a bottle of fruit vinegar like strawberry balsamic or apple cider at your local grocery store. Shrubs also work well." This pie is a breeze to make, thanks to the store-bought crust and the no-baking custard. Feeling fancy? Add some fresh fruit, like strawberries and blueberries, to the already-decadent creamy filling. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bake pie crust according to packaging instructions. 

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sugar, cornstarch, and salt with a whisk (this will help the cornstarch from lumping). Add the eggs and lemon juice. Mix into a thick paste.

  • Bring the vinegar and water to a simmer in a medium saucepan. Pour a quarter of the hot liquid into the egg/sugar slurry and whisk until smooth. 

  • Pour the remaining liquid into the mixing bowl and gently whisk until thoroughly combined. Return the mixture to the saucepan and continue heating, gently whisking continually, until the mixture begins to thicken. 

  • Continue for one more minute, then remove from heat. 

  • Add the butter and whisk until the butter is melted and combined. 

  • Pour into a pre-baked pie shell and allow pie to cool to room temperature.

