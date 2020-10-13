Old-Fashioned Turkey Gravy
Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread dressing and gravy… One would begin to think that gravy is the star of the Thanksgiving meal instead of the holiday side dishes. We get it - you spent hours preparing your feast, but it simply won’t be complete without Grandma’s heirloom gravy boat brimming with rich, creamy gravy. Homemade turkey gravy enhances the flavors of every dish on your Thanksgiving menu. There’s a clear difference between gravy made from a packet and gravy made from scratch and, since this recipe for the best turkey gravy takes just 15 minutes, there is no reason not to try it. After you have roasted your turkey, collect the drippings from the pan, making sure to scrape the bottom of the roasting pan to get any flavorful browned bits. Heat the drippings and whisk in flour to make a roux, whisking constantly until it is smooth. To prevent over-or-under-salted gravy, taste the pan drippings before you use them. Making homemade gravy is a good way to control how much salt is in your food. Whisk in Homemade Turkey Stock, adding it to the roux gradually, whisking out any lumps. Simmer the gravy until it is thick and warmed.And there you have it. Smooth and flavorful homemade gravy. Make basic gravy even more flavorful by whisking in a splash of white wine or sherry, a tablespoon of finely chopped fresh herbs (like parsley, rosemary, thyme, sage, and tarragon), a teaspoon of roasted garlic, or a teaspoon of soy sauce. Nothing beats old-fashioned turkey gravy made from flavorful pan drippings.
Ingredients
Directions
Secrets to Great Gravy
Scrape the Pan
When collecting the turkey drippings, scrape the bottom of the roasting pan to get any flavorful browned bits.
Taste the Drippings
Prevent over- or under-salted gravy by tasting the pan drippings before you use them.
Stir It Up
For the smoothest texture, add the stock to the roux gradually, and whisk out any lumps before each new addition.
Get Fancy
Make basic gravy even more flavorful by whisking in a splash of white wine or sherry, a tablespoon of finely chopped fresh herbs (like parsley, rosemary, thyme, sage, and tarragon), a teaspoon of roasted garlic, or a teaspoon of soy sauce.