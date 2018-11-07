Old Fashioned Gingerbread Recipe

I love a good gingerbread and nothing makes me happier than that great ginger spice. I made this last year and gave away as gifts. It is that good that I could hardly wait to make it again this year. When the temperature drops outside this gingerbread makes its way onto my baking radar. The peppery spicy ginger mixed with that wonderful sweetness is near perfection. I love a huge flavor bomb and this recipe delivered it. So moist and flavorful that a nice dollop of homemade whipped cream is sublime.

I am always trying to limit the use of sugar in my recipes for health reasons. I was able to omit roughly 1/3 of the sugar and still have a nice sweetness. The pepper was just the right amount of kick to bring out the ginger and molasses flavors.

Thank you so much for sharing this amazing recipe. It is truly a wonderful festive treat when it is cold outside.

