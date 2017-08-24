Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
Peggy Smith wore many hats during her time with the Southern Living editorial staff and Test Kitchen professionals. In November, 1992, Peggy was the Marketing Manager, keeping six Southern Living pantries stocked with all the necessary ingredients that went into the daily recipe testings. Suffice it to say, she knew a thing or two about quality ingredients and how they can make or break a recipe. Nonetheless, she once tried taking a shortcut and served her family a frozen pot pie instead of their favorite, her homemade chicken pot pie. She never tried that again. One bite of this delicious comfort food, and you will understand why Peggy's family insisted on the homemade version.