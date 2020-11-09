Mayonnaise is an integral element of almost every Southerner’s diet. It brings much-needed moisture to our BLTs and fried chicken sandwiches; it’s the secret ingredient in many of our famed Southern sweets, from chocolate cake to brownies. If we haven’t already proved that mayo is the most versatile condiment around, let us introduce you to one of our favorite ways to use mayo: Aioli.

Aioli is essentially a fancy name for mayonnaise-based sauce. You’ll find it served alongside many of your favorite restaurant dishes, but did you know that it’s remarkably simple to make your own aioli at home? Adam Evans, chef at award-winning Birmingham restaurant Automatic Seafood and Oysters, is letting us in on his recipe for Old Bay Mayo, the perfect accompaniment to his Crab Cake Bites. Old Bay seasoning adds a salty, savory flavor to this mayo-based sauce, which is complemented by a slew of fresh herbs, including dill and chives. Lemon zest and juice add brightness to this zingy sauce. Serve this Old Bay Mayo in a ramekin alongside your crab cakes or, for a more elegant touch, dollop a small dot atop each griddled crab cake.

This recipe is one that you’ll quickly memorize and keep in your weekly rotation. As far as we’re concerned, there’s only one brand of mayo to use in this recipe (hint: it’s the long-standing Southern favorite). No mayo on your pantry shelves? Make your own in as little as 5 minutes with this simple recipe.