Ocracoke Fig Jam Cake with Buttermilk Glaze
Many fig cake experts believe that the pleasant tang of a simple buttermilk glaze is the perfect finishing touch for a fig jam confection. Be sure to use real buttermilk, not only for its flavor, but for its culinary role (some would say magic) in recipes, and benefits that ordinary milk curdled with vinegar or lemon cannot replace. It’s easy to find buttermilk, our Southern dairy queen, in all of our stores. It keeps for weeks, giving us plenty of time to make more fig cakes.
Alison Miksch; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee