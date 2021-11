Prepare the Salted Caramel Buttercream: Microwave 16 caramel candies (such as Kraft) and 1 Tbsp. heavy cream in a microwave-safe bowl on HIGH until mixture is smooth and melted, about 1 minute, stirring at 3-second intervals. Stir in 1 additional Tbsp. cream. Cool at room temperature until lukewarm, about 30 minutes. Beat 1⁄2 cup softened salted butter and 3 oz. softened cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium speed until creamy; add 2 tsp. vanilla extract and 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt; beat until combined. Gradually add 1 (16-oz.) pkg. powdered sugar alternately with caramel mixture, beating on low speed until blended after each addition. Add 1 Tbsp. cream, 1 tsp. at a time, to reach desired consistency, if needed.