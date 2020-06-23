You know what can heat up a 1,000-square-foot house faster than you can say heat wave? An oven set at 375 degrees for an hour. We know all too well the struggles of cooking indoors during a brutal Southern summer. Let's skip the needless indoor sweating and take it outside to the grill or chill out with a quick stovetop flash fry, sauté, or sear.

Some fresh air and wide-open spaces will help you make your meal with a whole lot more love. We're not promising a no-cook summer, but we can most assuredly give our ovens the season off—wouldn't you say? So let's fire up the grill or turn on the burner (perhaps with a glass of something chilly in hand) in favor of these oven-free supper recipes that'll keep your house and menu cool as can be, no matter how far into the triple digits the mercury creeps this year. And you know it will.