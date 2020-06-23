32 Oven-Free Recipes To Make From Now Through Labor Day
You know what can heat up a 1,000-square-foot house faster than you can say heat wave? An oven set at 375 degrees for an hour. We know all too well the struggles of cooking indoors during a brutal Southern summer. Let's skip the needless indoor sweating and take it outside to the grill or chill out with a quick stovetop flash fry, sauté, or sear.
Some fresh air and wide-open spaces will help you make your meal with a whole lot more love. We're not promising a no-cook summer, but we can most assuredly give our ovens the season off—wouldn't you say? So let's fire up the grill or turn on the burner (perhaps with a glass of something chilly in hand) in favor of these oven-free supper recipes that'll keep your house and menu cool as can be, no matter how far into the triple digits the mercury creeps this year. And you know it will.
Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter
It's a complete meal—all from the grill. Prep the Scallion-Lime Butter up to a day ahead, or just keep making that recipe on repeat to dress all of your grilled veggies throughout the season. We won't blame you one bit.
Shrimp and Corn Succotash
This light supper comes together on the stovetop utilizing some of the summer's brightest stars like shrimp, green beans, corn, and lima beans. If you don't have fresh limas, go ahead and swap in the frozen variety.
Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos
The base of these tacos is abounding with flavor thanks to fresh tomatillos, a chile pepper, shrimp, and onion. Kick them up a notch by topping each taco with sliced radishes, scallions, cilantro, and even a bit of shredded cabbage for a healthy dose of crunch.
Green Tomato Gazpacho
All you need to pull together this refreshing soup is a blender. You can even make it up to 24 hours ahead of time and store it in the refrigerator until you're ready to serve.
Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes
Skip the oven-roasted tomatoes this summer for a variety that simply marinates for 20 minutes in a mixture of olive oil, white vinegar, salt, pepper, and a bit of shallot. The season's freshest pasta sauce is coming right up.
Goat Cheese-and-Summer Squash Pizza
If you thought pizza couldn't be cooked without turning on the oven, think again. This summer pizza was made for the grill.
Mojo Chicken Bowls
The beauty in these bowls is that you can make them your own with all of the toppings your tastebuds desire. Just don't skimp on the marinating time—the chicken will need at least a full hour to make sure it holds onto all of that flavor once it hits the grill.
Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing
Every part of this pretty salad is cooked on the grill, from the pork to the peaches to the baguette slices.
Grilled Stuffed Poblanos
Had your fill of tacos? We know, we could never either. But let's just go ahead and get this dinner on the lineup ASAP. Corn, black-eyed peas, melted cheese, and a whole lot of spice make these stuffed peppers the best thing you'll taste from now until October.
Kale-and-Chicken Salad with Jalapeño-Lime Dressing
If you're in the mood to lighten up (and who isn't when it's this hot outside) then consider dinner found. Full of good-for-you greens and topped with convenient store-bought rotisserie chicken, this salad won't leave you want for flavor. A honey-lime vinaigrette with chopped fresh jalapeño brings the heat—but just the good kind.
Chicken Caesar Salad Sandwiches
The chicken salad mixture that fills the middle of these sandwiches can be made a day ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator until you're ready to assemble them.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
You're just 20 minutes away from getting this pasta supper on the table. In addition to the short prep time, it also has a fairly short ingredient list.
Sweet-and-Spicy Salmon Rice Bowl
Spice up your summer supper with a ready-in-30-minutes dinner recipe that comes together in a skillet. Each refreshing bowl is packed with flavor and lots of fresh crunch thanks to snow peas, scallions, cucumber, radishes, and a sprinkling of sesame seeds for good measure.
Easy Steak Fajitas
PSA: You do not need to fire up the grill for fajita night. This recipe uses one skillet (that's right, just one) to make the whole spread.
Fried Green Tomatoes
This is the summer you will master the art of the fried green tomato. Let this classic recipe be your guide.
Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss
Toss bright summer tomatoes with chicken for this light and refreshing meal.
Ham Salad
Cold ham is a summertime staple, and you know what that means—ham salad. Cream cheese, scallions, Creole mustard, a little spice, and a sprinkling of fresh herby flavor are all you'll need.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
A rotisserie chicken helps this recipe come together in just 15 minutes with no cooking required.
Tropical Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Mango and lime juice add a flavorful burst to these lettuce wraps.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
These simple handheld sandwiches are always a crowd pleaser.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and basil are summer staples as far as we're concerned.
West Indies Crab Salad
A simple vinaigrette adds a subtle sweetness to this fresh crab salad.
Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
If you like corn fritters, you're going to love these little cakes. Whip up a quick sauce with a cup sour cream, two teaspoons lime zest, three tablespoons lime juice, and two tablespoons cilantro.
Grilled Clambake Foil Packets with Herb Butter
Make clean-up even easier with this foil packet meal.
Grilled Grouper
Grouper is a versatile fish that you can easily pair with a simple side for any summer meal.
Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
If you aren't making your pasta salad with squash, nectarines, zucchini, and the best lime vinaigrette (if we do say so ourselves) then you're assuredly missing out. Feel free to skip the toasted sliced almonds if you prefer.
Grilled Shrimp-and-Squash Pasta with Summer Herbs
Grill the toppings for this pasta so you don't have to spend as much time over the hot stove.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
Grilled okra, shrimp, and sausage are charred perfectly in this this kebob recipe.
Whipped Cream Corn Salad
No cook corn, in the creamiest sauce ever. Grilled chicken, burgers, and more have been begging for a side like this.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
This lightened up pasta recipe is almost too pretty to eat.
Tomato Salad with Grilled Shrimp
This is a cool and refreshing summertime supper that's just right any night of the week.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Tomato time! This fresh produce salad is a great substitute for a leafy green one.