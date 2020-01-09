No-Knead Buttermilk Bread

This tender buttermilk bread requires no kneading at all—just a cast-iron Dutch oven. One of the main benefits of baking with cast iron is that it gives bread a crisp and golden crust. For the best caramelization and oven-spring (the initial burst of rising that occurs in the first few minutes of baking), preheat the pan in the oven so it is hot when you add the batter or dough. If you aren’t sure whether the bread is done baking, use a thermometer to check the internal temperature.