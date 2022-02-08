No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream

Rhubarb and raspberry make for one tasty scoop of ice cream.

By Ann Taylor Pittman
Southern Living, March 2022

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

active:

active:
15 mins
bake:
30 mins
stand:
30 mins
freeze:
6 hrs
total:
7 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
This year, we're on a mission to make the most of rhubarb, one of our favorite (and under-appreciated) springtime ingredients. Rhubarb has a short growing season, but we're prolonging this pink stalk's shelf life with the help of our freezers. With this recipe for No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream, you can enjoy the unique flavor of rhubarb all spring and summer long.

You don't need to have an ice-cream maker to pull off this recipe—but you do need to plan ahead, as it takes several hours to freeze solid. Sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream form the base for this no-churn ice cream. Thanks to a rhubarb-raspberry swirl, this ice cream is pretty in pink. We toss raspberries and rhubarb together with brown butter in the oven, creating a jam-like mix-in for the ice cream. The butter-roasted rhubarb and raspberries are barely sweetened, retaining their tangy edge and providing a nice foil to the rich sweetness of the ice cream.

If possible, make sure to use dark red raspberries here—they bring a nice, deep color to the fruit filling. And be sure to allow the rhubarb mixture to fully cool before combining it with the ice cream mixture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Place a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan in freezer. Place butter in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish; bake until butter browns, about 10 minutes. Remove baking dish from oven, and add rhubarb, raspberries, and sugar; stir to combine. Return to oven; continue baking at 400°F until rhubarb is very tender, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through cook time. Remove from oven; let stand until mixture cools to room temperature, about 20 minutes. Gently mash using a fork or the side of a silicone spatula. Set aside.

  • Whisk together condensed milk and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat whipping cream in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Add about one-fourth of the whipped cream to condensed milk mixture, gently folding until just combined. Fold remaining whipped cream into condensed milk mixture until combined. 

  • Dollop mashed rhubarb mixture over whipped cream mixture in bowl; fold gently until just combined, 2 to 3 folds (it can be streaky/slightly swirled). Remove loaf pan from freezer. Spoon mixture into chilled loaf pan, gently shaking pan to level top; cover with plastic wrap. Freeze until firm, 6 to 8 hours. Let stand 10 minutes at room temperature. Scoop and serve.

