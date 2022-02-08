No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream
Rhubarb and raspberry make for one tasty scoop of ice cream.
This year, we're on a mission to make the most of rhubarb, one of our favorite (and under-appreciated) springtime ingredients. Rhubarb has a short growing season, but we're prolonging this pink stalk's shelf life with the help of our freezers. With this recipe for No-Churn Rhubarb-Raspberry Ice Cream, you can enjoy the unique flavor of rhubarb all spring and summer long.
You don't need to have an ice-cream maker to pull off this recipe—but you do need to plan ahead, as it takes several hours to freeze solid. Sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream form the base for this no-churn ice cream. Thanks to a rhubarb-raspberry swirl, this ice cream is pretty in pink. We toss raspberries and rhubarb together with brown butter in the oven, creating a jam-like mix-in for the ice cream. The butter-roasted rhubarb and raspberries are barely sweetened, retaining their tangy edge and providing a nice foil to the rich sweetness of the ice cream.
If possible, make sure to use dark red raspberries here—they bring a nice, deep color to the fruit filling. And be sure to allow the rhubarb mixture to fully cool before combining it with the ice cream mixture.