No-Churn Fresh Mint Chip Ice Cream
Making mint chip at home just got easier.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We're calling it now: our No-Churn Fresh Mint Chip Ice Cream is the scoop of the summer.
This no-churn mint chocolate chip ice cream is nothing like the pints you'll find in the grocery store. Made with a base of herb-infused whipped cream and sweetened condensed milk, this ice cream has a natural, subtle mint taste. (You'll never go back to artificial peppermint extract.) The little flakes of chocolate strewn throughout melt on your tongue, providing the bit of crunch you expect in mint chip ice cream. The good news is that you don't even need an ice cream machine to pull of this refreshing, warm-weather treat—it's ready to serve after a 4-hour trip to the freezer, but can be kept for longer.
Though this ice cream may not be fluorescent green in hue, it's packed with a lovely, delicate mint flavor—nothing artificial here. To draw out some color from the mint leaves, cover the bowl of steeping mint, which helps to coax a bit of color from the leaves into the cream—you'll end up with a pale green infused cream. If you're missing the extra pop of color, though, feel free to add a few drops of green food coloring to the infused cream.