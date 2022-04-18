No-Churn Fresh Mint Chip Ice Cream

Making mint chip at home just got easier.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

steep:
30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
freeze:
4 hrs
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
active:
15 mins
Servings:
6
We're calling it now: our No-Churn Fresh Mint Chip Ice Cream is the scoop of the summer.

This no-churn mint chocolate chip ice cream is nothing like the pints you'll find in the grocery store. Made with a base of herb-infused whipped cream and sweetened condensed milk, this ice cream has a natural, subtle mint taste. (You'll never go back to artificial peppermint extract.) The little flakes of chocolate strewn throughout melt on your tongue, providing the bit of crunch you expect in mint chip ice cream. The good news is that you don't even need an ice cream machine to pull of this refreshing, warm-weather treat—it's ready to serve after a 4-hour trip to the freezer, but can be kept for longer.

Though this ice cream may not be fluorescent green in hue, it's packed with a lovely, delicate mint flavor—nothing artificial here. To draw out some color from the mint leaves, cover the bowl of steeping mint, which helps to coax a bit of color from the leaves into the cream—you'll end up with a pale green infused cream. If you're missing the extra pop of color, though, feel free to add a few drops of green food coloring to the infused cream.

  • Combine heavy whipping cream, fresh mint, and kosher salt in a saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally, until it begins to steam (do not boil). Remove from heat. Cover; steep 30 minutes. Discard mint. Pour into a large metal bowl. Cover; chill 4 hours.

  • Beat cream with an electric mixer on high speed until stiff peaks form, 1 minute, 30 seconds. Fold in sweetened condensed milk and chopped bittersweet chocolate bar. Transfer to a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan. Cover; freeze until firm, 4 hours. 

