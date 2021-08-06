Blueberry Ripple No-Churn Ice Cream
With swirls of blueberry and a little crunch, this is our new favorite ice cream recipe.
It may come as a surprise, but you can make ice cream with the same velvety texture of a parlor scoop without the help of an ice cream maker. The secret is to whip heavy cream until it forms lofty, stiff peaks, then gently fold it into the rest of the ingredients, being careful to maintain its fluffy state. It's an addictively easy technique that takes the fussiness (and extra effort) of making ice cream at home.
Our version is inspired by blueberry pie and features a vanilla base with bite-size bits of graham cracker and blueberry preserves. Why preserves rather than jelly? It has just the right sweetness and consistency for swirling. It also contains bits of fruit that will add pleasing texture to each scoop. For an extra special treat, consider serving the ice cream with chopped pecans or a drizzle of caramel or chocolate sauce.