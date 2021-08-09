No-Bake Strawberry Pie
A graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries make for one delicious dessert.
With its whipped creamy filling and buttery graham cracker crust in place of cookies, this pie is like a sweeter sibling to an icebox cake. Fresh strawberries, both inside and out, make the dessert extra summery, and a little sprinkle of lemon zest brightens up each bite. What's more, you'll only need a handful of ingredients to make each part of the pie—many are likely already in your pantry.
The recipe calls for a deep-dish pie plate, but you can also use a smaller pan if that's all you have on hand—just know that you'll likely have a bit of extra filling leftover. If so, you can turn it into individually-portioned parfaits, by breaking graham crackers into bite size pieces, then layering them in glasses or small jars with any leftover filling. Similar to its layered counterpart, you can make this delicious dessert a day ahead.