No-Bake Strawberry Pie

A graham cracker crust and fresh strawberries make for one delicious dessert.

By Joy Howard

active:
30 mins
chill:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
With its whipped creamy filling and buttery graham cracker crust in place of cookies, this pie is like a sweeter sibling to an icebox cake. Fresh strawberries, both inside and out, make the dessert extra summery, and a little sprinkle of lemon zest brightens up each bite. What's more, you'll only need a handful of ingredients to make each part of the pie—many are likely already in your pantry.

The recipe calls for a deep-dish pie plate, but you can also use a smaller pan if that's all you have on hand—just know that you'll likely have a bit of extra filling leftover. If so, you can turn it into individually-portioned parfaits, by breaking graham crackers into bite size pieces, then layering them in glasses or small jars with any leftover filling. Similar to its layered counterpart, you can make this delicious dessert a day ahead.

Ingredients

Crust
Filling

Directions

  • Place the graham crackers, sugar, and a pinch of kosher salt in a food processor and pulse until the mixture has the texture of fine crumbs. Add the butter and pulse again until the mixture is evenly moistened. Spray a 9-inch deep dish pie plate with cooking spray. Transfer the crumbs to the plate and spread evenly over the bottom and up the sides of the pan. Refrigerate 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, roughly chop the 10 ounces of berries, then mash them until juicy and broken into smaller pieces. Stir in the milk and zest. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl with a hand mixer set on medium speed, whip 2½ cups of the cream until stiff peaks form. Use a spatula to gently fold in the berry mix into the whipped cream, being careful to not let the latter deflate. Dollop the mixture into the prepared crust and spread evenly. Cover and refrigerate until set, about 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Right before serving, place the remaining ¾ cup cream in a medium bowl. With a hand mixer set on medium speed, whip until soft peaks form. Add the sugar, along with a splash of vanilla if using, and continue to whip until stiff peaks form.

  • Use a teaspoon or piping bag to make 8 dollops of whipped cream along the edge of the pie. Place a strawberry half cut-side down on each dollop. Slice and serve.

