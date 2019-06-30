No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles
Complete with red sprinkles and a blue icing drizzle, these No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles are sure to charm this Fourth of July. No need to turn your oven on in the summer heat. This recipe doesn't require any baking. With the extra perks of no-hassle serving and built-in portion control, you have reason enough to ditch the store-bought sheet cake for these cute, bite sized treats– although you won't be able to eat just one. They may be simple to make, but these cake truffles are bursting with rich red velvet flavor.The festive color inside and out makes these red velvet truffles the perfect celebratory dessert– plus, you'll earn points with all your guests for your creativity. With the right decorative accents, this recipe can be adapted for any holiday, from Valentine's Day to Halloween. You can even add a lollipop stick before coating the truffles with icing to turn red velvet truffles into gorgeous cake pops.