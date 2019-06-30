No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles

Complete with red sprinkles and a blue icing drizzle, these No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles are sure to charm this Fourth of July. No need to turn your oven on in the summer heat. This recipe doesn't require any baking. With the extra perks of no-hassle serving and built-in portion control, you have reason enough to ditch the store-bought sheet cake for these cute, bite sized treats– although you won't be able to eat just one. They may be simple to make, but these cake truffles are bursting with rich red velvet flavor.The festive color inside and out makes these red velvet truffles the perfect celebratory dessert– plus, you'll earn points with all your guests for your creativity. With the right decorative accents, this recipe can be adapted for any holiday, from Valentine's Day to Halloween. You can even add a lollipop stick before coating the truffles with icing to turn red velvet truffles into gorgeous cake pops. 

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until combined. Add flour, cake mix, salt and vanilla, mixing until combined. Add milk, 1 tablespoon at a time until a dough consistency is formed.

  • Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on parchment or wax paper on a baking sheet. Chill truffle dough for at least 15 minutes or until firm.

  • Melt white candy melts according to package directions. Using a fork or dipping tool dip truffle balls into melted candy, rolling to coat. Place on wax paper to dry (about 15 minutes).

  • Melt blue candy melts according to package directions and place in a ziptop bag or small piping bag. Cut the tip off the bag. Drizzle blue candy melts over the truffles. Sprinkle the tops with a small amount of red nonpareils, if desired. Chill truffles until ready to serve.

