No-Bake Granola Bars Recipe

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Granola bars are probably a pantry staple in your kitchen for quick snacks and filling lunchboxes, but you've probably never made a batch from scratch. Start with this easy no-bake recipe made with rice cereal, oats, almond butter, maple syrup, and a touch of cinnamon.

By Julia Levy

Gallery

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
12 bars
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Toss together cereal and oats in a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Place almond butter, maple syrup, cinnamon, and salt in a small saucepan; heat over medium. Cook, stirring constantly, until smooth, about 30 seconds. Pour mixture over cereal and oats; gently mix together with one hand until combined.

  • Spread mixture evenly into prepared pan, pressing firmly to form a compact, even layer. Chill until fully set, about 30 minutes. Cut into 12 bars.

Chef's Notes

Variations:

Tart Cherry-Pistachio
Stir 1/2 cup chopped roasted salted pistachios and 1/2 cup chopped dried tart cherries into cereal mixture in Step 1.

Apricot-Coconut-Cashew
Stir 1/3 cup chopped roasted salted cashews, 1/3 cup chopped dried apricots, and 1/3 cup unsweetened flaked coconut into cereal mixture in Step 1.

Chocolate Chip-Pecan-Sea Salt
Stir 1/3 cup chopped roasted pecans and 1/3 cup miniature milk chocolate chips into cereal mixture in Step 1. Sprinkle top of granola mixture with 1/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt in Step 3 before chilling.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/08/2022