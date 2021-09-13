No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Step away from the oven.
For those days when you want to bake cookies, but you just don't have the energy to get the oven going, these no-bake cookies are here for you. Yes, you read that right: There's no baking involved in these nutty cookies. Our No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are the simpler, healthier dessert solution you'll come back to again and again.
Satisfy cravings between meals with this tasty no-bake treat. Made from just a few simple ingredients (oats, lightly salted peanuts, peanut butter, along with a few baking staples), these cookies couldn't get much easier to throw together. Did we mention that this recipe only requires one bowl? These healthy no-bake peanut butter chocolate oatmeal cookies are rich, soft, and chewy; peanuts add a nice bite to the cookies.
If you're the type who likes to eat raw cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl, you might even prefer these no-bake cookies to the regular kind. This is a great treat to make with the kids, though be warned, it can get a little messy. You want to work with the dough while it's still warm, as the cookies are easier to shape when the mixture is still pliable.