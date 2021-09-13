For those days when you want to bake cookies, but you just don't have the energy to get the oven going, these no-bake cookies are here for you. Yes, you read that right: There's no baking involved in these nutty cookies. Our No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are the simpler, healthier dessert solution you'll come back to again and again.

Satisfy cravings between meals with this tasty no-bake treat. Made from just a few simple ingredients (oats, lightly salted peanuts, peanut butter, along with a few baking staples), these cookies couldn't get much easier to throw together. Did we mention that this recipe only requires one bowl? These healthy no-bake peanut butter chocolate oatmeal cookies are rich, soft, and chewy; peanuts add a nice bite to the cookies.