No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies 

Rating: Unrated

Step away from the oven.

By Jasmine Smith

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
3 dozen
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

For those days when you want to bake cookies, but you just don't have the energy to get the oven going, these no-bake cookies are here for you. Yes, you read that right: There's no baking involved in these nutty cookies. Our No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are the simpler, healthier dessert solution you'll come back to again and again.

Satisfy cravings between meals with this tasty no-bake treat. Made from just a few simple ingredients (oats, lightly salted peanuts, peanut butter, along with a few baking staples), these cookies couldn't get much easier to throw together. Did we mention that this recipe only requires one bowl? These healthy no-bake peanut butter chocolate oatmeal cookies are rich, soft, and chewy; peanuts add a nice bite to the cookies.

If you're the type who likes to eat raw cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl, you might even prefer these no-bake cookies to the regular kind. This is a great treat to make with the kids, though be warned, it can get a little messy. You want to work with the dough while it's still warm, as the cookies are easier to shape when the mixture is still pliable.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together sugar, whole milk, butter, and vanilla extract in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat; carefully stir in oats, peanuts, peanut butter, and unsweetened cocoa until well combined.

    Advertisement

  • While mixture is still warm, use a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop or rounded measuring spoon to drop tablespoons of the mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Let stand at room temperature until completely cool, about 15 minutes. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/15/2021