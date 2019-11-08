These no-bake chocolate-oatmeal cookies give Pecan Pralines a run for their money. This generational cookie started with my grandmother. It has since been passed down to my mother and now me. In short, the recipe consists of sugar, butter, chocolate, and oats. These irresistible cookies are perfect for the inexperienced baker, short-on-time partygoer, and for the ones who don't know what to bring to a cookie swap. These one-of-a-kind cookies require less than 10 minutes of hands-on time. So put on a Hallmark movie, mix the ingredients, and place them on wax paper to harden. Chances are you will only miss the commercials in order to make these simple treats. These nut-free, crystallized sugar cookies are for those with a serious sweet tooth. We don't take the words melt in your mouth lightly, and trust me, these cookies are as good as it gets. I asked my grandmother how she would describe these, and she simply said that they will be gone in seconds. And she wasn't kidding—blink and the cookie tin will be empty.