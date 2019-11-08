No-Bake Chocolate-Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 2.5 stars
3 Ratings
These no-bake chocolate-oatmeal cookies give Pecan Pralines a run for their money. This generational cookie started with my grandmother. It has since been passed down to my mother and now me. In short, the recipe consists of sugar, butter, chocolate, and oats. These irresistible cookies are perfect for the inexperienced baker, short-on-time partygoer, and for the ones who don't know what to bring to a cookie swap. These one-of-a-kind cookies require less than 10 minutes of hands-on time. So put on a Hallmark movie, mix the ingredients, and place them on wax paper to harden. Chances are you will only miss the commercials in order to make these simple treats. These nut-free, crystallized sugar cookies are for those with a serious sweet tooth. We don't take the words melt in your mouth lightly, and trust me, these cookies are as good as it gets. I asked my grandmother how she would describe these, and she simply said that they will be gone in seconds. And she wasn't kidding—blink and the cookie tin will be empty.

By Rachel Mulcahy

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Stylist: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Yield:
one dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a medium sized saucepan over medium heat. Once butter is melted, add sugar and milk. Stir until all is mixed in. Then turn heat to high until it boils. Once it starts boiling turn heat down to medium heat and stir for two minutes.

  • Turn the heat on low to medium heat and add in chocolate, oatmeal, and vanilla extract. Mix well and drop them onto wax paper. Let them cool and harden for 30 minutes to an hour.

Chef's Notes

Chef's Note: The consistency should be that of oatmeal or grits. If consistency seems too runny, add more oats and stir well under low heat.

