No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs

No oven? No problem.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
20
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Southerners start making their holiday baking playbook long before December rolls around. But even so, we still seem to manage to run out of oven space when holiday cookie baking begins. Luckily, these No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs don't require a stint in the oven. We recommend turning to these sweet chocolate truffles for your holiday spread. With just five ingredients, like pre-made cookies, they taste exactly like Christmas. A food processor effortlessly blends sandwich cookies and cream cheese into a delicious chocolate concoction, which you then roll into balls and stuff with a creamy chocolate mint before coating in more chocolate. Pop the finished balls into the fridge for a little bit, and they're ready before your next batch of cookies comes out of the oven. Perfect for party trays or cookie tins, these easy, No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs will simplify your holiday desserts.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pulse half of cookies in a food processor 3 or 4 times or until crumb consistency. Add remaining cookies to crumbs in food processor and pulse until crumb consistency. Cut cream cheese into 4 pieces; add to food processor, 1 piece at a time, processing well after each addition.

    Advertisement

  • Roll cream cheese mixture into 1-inch balls. Push one chocolate-covered mint into the center of each ball; roll each ball until smooth.

  • Microwave chocolate morsels and shortening in a glass bowl on HIGH for 90 seconds or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Dip balls in melted chocolate mixture; place on wax paper to harden. Store in refrigerator.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/13/2021