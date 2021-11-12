Southerners start making their holiday baking playbook long before December rolls around. But even so, we still seem to manage to run out of oven space when holiday cookie baking begins. Luckily, these No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs don't require a stint in the oven. We recommend turning to these sweet chocolate truffles for your holiday spread. With just five ingredients, like pre-made cookies, they taste exactly like Christmas. A food processor effortlessly blends sandwich cookies and cream cheese into a delicious chocolate concoction, which you then roll into balls and stuff with a creamy chocolate mint before coating in more chocolate. Pop the finished balls into the fridge for a little bit, and they're ready before your next batch of cookies comes out of the oven. Perfect for party trays or cookie tins, these easy, No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs will simplify your holiday desserts.