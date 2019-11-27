Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach's Thanksgiving Sweet Potato Casserole

Georgia native and star of many of our favorite Hallmark Christmas movies, including the new Two Turtle Doves that is part of the 10th Annual Countdown to Christmas celebration, shared exclusively with Southern Living her family's sweet potato casserole recipe:Ever since I can remember, my family has eaten this sweet potato casserole recipe every Thanksgiving and Christmas. It wouldn't be the holidays without it! I love the combination of sweet and salty, fluffy and crunchy. My entire family lives on our family farm in South Georgia. Each house is nestled between its own pecan orchard. There is something so special about farm to table. I have so many great memories of picking up pecans with my dad. The experience just makes each and every bite more delicious. 

By Nikki DeLoach

Credit: Nikki DeLoach

Yield:
6-8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bake the sweet potatoes at 400 degrees until tender. (About one hour) Let cool. Remove skins.

  •  Mash the sweet potatoes and mix with sugar, eggs, vanilla, milk, margarine. Place in a buttered casserole dish. 

  • For topping, mix brown sugar, pecans, flour, and melted margarine together and sprinkle evenly on top of the sweet potato mixture.

  • Bake casserole at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes or until nicely browned. 

