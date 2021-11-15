Nicola Blaque's Christmas Rum Cake

Christmas meals throughout Jamaican culture may include vibrant, piquant dishes such as braised oxtails, fried sweet plantains, saltfish and ackee, and sweet potato pudding. The twinkling star on top of the Yuletide festivities? Rum cake. The classic spiked dessert hides out for hours before the merrymaking begins, soaking up rum in a secluded cabinet to safeguard it from those who'd like to take a nibble—or from that one relative who'd prefer to add an extra tipple when no one is watching.

"I remember always waking up and immediately smelling allspice and ginger in the air," says U.S. Army veteran, chef, and Texas restaurateur Nicola Blaque, who was born in Jamaica and lived there until she was five. "For us, Christmas was big, and it was all about the food. My mother would start prepping days in advance for the rum cake and sorrel." (Sorrel is a sweet, hibiscus-infused Jamaican punch customarily enjoyed during the holidays.)