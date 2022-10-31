New-School Pineapple Casserole

Jump to recipe

The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love.

We played around with the classic formula, making a few new-school adjustments, from using aged white Cheddar for a sharper bite, to a touch of fresh rosemary folded in. The cream cheese we include adds both tang and creaminess to the classic, while sliced almonds add crunch.

The biggest change we made, which is perhaps slightly controversial, is we swapped the canned pineapple for fresh. Using fresh pineapple is certainly more work, but the extra effort is rewarded with a bright, fresh flavor that the canned stuff just can't provide. Fresh pineapple is not as soft or sweet as canned, but that means added texture, and there's plenty of brown sugar in this recipe to balance its acidic bite.

This might not be the same casserole grandma used to make, but we think she would approve of our changes.