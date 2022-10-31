New-School Pineapple Casserole

Be the first to rate & review!

This old favorite just got an upgrade.

By
Karen Schroeder-Rankin
Karen Schroeder-Rankin
Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites. With an interest in the use of color, texture, and presentation, she develops recipes that are intended to surprise and delight the recipients of these dishes, both from a visual standpoint and a flavor experience.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
New-School Pineapple Casserole in casserole dish
Photo: Photo: James Ransom; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Christine Keely
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs
Servings:
10

The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love.

We played around with the classic formula, making a few new-school adjustments, from using aged white Cheddar for a sharper bite, to a touch of fresh rosemary folded in. The cream cheese we include adds both tang and creaminess to the classic, while sliced almonds add crunch.

The biggest change we made, which is perhaps slightly controversial, is we swapped the canned pineapple for fresh. Using fresh pineapple is certainly more work, but the extra effort is rewarded with a bright, fresh flavor that the canned stuff just can't provide. Fresh pineapple is not as soft or sweet as canned, but that means added texture, and there's plenty of brown sugar in this recipe to balance its acidic bite.

This might not be the same casserole grandma used to make, but we think she would approve of our changes.

Ingredients

  • 2 fresh pineapples, peeled and cored

  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar

  • 3 Tbsp. cornstarch

  • 3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

  • 1 ½ cups aged white Cheddar cheese, shredded, divided

  • 1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, cut into small cubes

  • 26 buttery crackers (such as Ritz), coarsely crushed (about 1.5 cups)

  • 1 cup sliced almonds

  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary leaves

  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Halve pineapples lengthwise, and then slice crosswise into ½-inch-thick half-moons. Place slices on several layers of paper towels, and gently pat dry. Shingle slices lengthwise in 2 rows, curved sides up, in a prepared baking dish.

  2. Whisk together brown sugar, cornstarch, and lemon juice in a small bowl, and pour evenly over pineapple slices. Sprinkle evenly with ¾ cup of the Cheddar; scatter cream cheese cubes evenly over the surface.

  3. Combine crackers, almonds, and rosemary in a medium bowl; drizzle with butter, and toss to coat. Stir in remaining ¾ cup Cheddar, and sprinkle mixture evenly over the casserole.

  4. Bake in preheated oven until the topping is golden brown and pineapple slices are tender, 30 to 35 minutes.

Related Articles
Classic Make-Ahead Macaroni And Cheese
Classic Make-Ahead Macaroni And Cheese 
Party Potatoes
Party Potatoes
Cranberry Apple Pie
Cranberry Apple Pie
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
Deep-Dish Loaded Hash Brown Casserole
French Onion Chicken Casserole
French Onion Chicken Casserole
pineapple casserole in a white square casserole dish
Pineapple Casserole
squash casserole on a plate with a casserole dish behind it
Old-School Squash Casserole Recipe
Sausage and Egg Casserole
Sausage And Egg Casserole
Blueberry Cobbler with Buttermilk-Cornmeal Topping in a bowl
Blueberry Cobbler with Buttermilk-Cornmeal Topping
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Sausage-and-Spinach Breakfast Casserole with Cornmeal Biscuits
Apple-Blackberry Cobbler
Apple-Blackberry Cobbler
Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
Stuffed Ham-and-Cheese Croissant Casserole
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole
Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole