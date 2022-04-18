New-Fashioned Banana Pudding
We're giving Mama's old-fashioned recipe some new competition.
It's hard to improve upon this beloved banana dessert, but that didn't stop our Test Kitchen from whipping up a new creamy, dreamy recipe for banana pudding. This might not be an old-fashioned banana pudding recipe, but we promise that it's just as good—if not better—than Mama's. We're calling it our New-Fashioned Banana Pudding.
Our banana pudding with a twist features layers of creamy, custardy vanilla pudding (which is made from scratch, not from a packet), crushed vanilla wafers, sliced fresh bananas, and to top it all off, a glorious Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, made with real vanilla beans. We're not messing around with this one. Fresh nutmeg is the secret ingredient that takes the flavor profile up a notch, differentiating it from a standard, vanilla-based banana pudding.
To scale this recipe up for a crowd, double the pudding, bananas, and Vanilla Bean Whipped Cream, then layer it all in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish with 60 vanilla wafers (or as desired). Chill at least three hours.