Nehi Orange Poke Cake

Meanwhile, prepare the Nehi Orange Curd: Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until blended, about 1 minute. Add eggs and egg yolks, 1 at a time, beating until just blended after each addition. Gradually add soft drink and lemon juice to butter mixture, beating on low speed until just blended; stir in orange zest. (Mixture will look curdled.) Transfer mixture to a heavy 4-quart saucepan. Cook over medium-low, whisking constantly, until mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, 14 to 16 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring gel. (Use while mixture is still hot or very warm.)