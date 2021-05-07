Nectarine Cobbler Recipe

Rating: Unrated

Southerners know: Summertime is stone fruit time.

Gallery

Credit: Photographer and Props: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

While many bakers rush to make their first peach cobbler once the season hits, we're switching things up with this beautiful Nectarine Cobbler recipe. On your next summer farmers' market run, pick up some fresh nectarines—you won't regret it. The first thing you'll love about this easy cobbler recipe is that it comes together in your favorite cast-iron skillet. Not only is the skillet method incredibly easy, but it makes for fun, family-style serving around the table. Soft and tender drop biscuits with a crunchy turbinado sugar topping provide dreamy texture and stunning presentation. The filling is similar to a classic peach cobbler, but fresh ginger and lemon zest add a bit of zingy brightness that's perfect for summer. Our Test Kitchen leaves you with one piece of advice: It's tempting to eat right away (we know!), but let the Nectarine Cobbler cool slightly before digging in so the biscuits can firm up a bit and the filling can set. Your family is going to love this simple, pretty Nectarine Cobbler for every summer get-together.

Ingredients

COBBLER FILLING
DROP BISCUITS
FOR SERVING

Directions

  • Prepare the Cobbler Filling: Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss together nectarines, sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a large bowl. Heat butter in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until melted, about 2 minutes. Add nectarine mixture, and cook, stirring often, until liquid comes to a boil and thickens, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, and ginger.

    Advertisement

  • Prepare the Drop Biscuits: While the Cobbler Filling cooks, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender, cut butter into flour mixture until mixture resembles small peas. Stir in 1 1/4 cups of the heavy whipping cream with a fork until mixture is evenly moistened and a dough has formed.

  • Scoop dough into 8 mounds (about 1/3 cup each) on a work surface. Flatten each mound slightly to form 3/4-inch-thick disks, and arrange in a single layer on top of hot Cobbler Filling. Brush dough disks with remaining 1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream; sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake in preheated oven until biscuits are golden brown and cobbler is bubbly, 28 to 32 minutes. Remove to a wire rack, and let stand 20 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/08/2021