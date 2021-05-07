Nectarine Cobbler Recipe
Southerners know: Summertime is stone fruit time.
While many bakers rush to make their first peach cobbler once the season hits, we're switching things up with this beautiful Nectarine Cobbler recipe. On your next summer farmers' market run, pick up some fresh nectarines—you won't regret it. The first thing you'll love about this easy cobbler recipe is that it comes together in your favorite cast-iron skillet. Not only is the skillet method incredibly easy, but it makes for fun, family-style serving around the table. Soft and tender drop biscuits with a crunchy turbinado sugar topping provide dreamy texture and stunning presentation. The filling is similar to a classic peach cobbler, but fresh ginger and lemon zest add a bit of zingy brightness that's perfect for summer. Our Test Kitchen leaves you with one piece of advice: It's tempting to eat right away (we know!), but let the Nectarine Cobbler cool slightly before digging in so the biscuits can firm up a bit and the filling can set. Your family is going to love this simple, pretty Nectarine Cobbler for every summer get-together.