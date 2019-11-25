Neapolitan Cookies

The elegantly distinct layers of these Neapolitan Cookies are each naturally flavored to recreate the iconic tub of childhood ice cream in a cookie. By making a base sugar cookie dough and then dividing it into three, the recipe flavors each portion of dough with different ingredients that come together into one cohesive cookie. Cocoa powder, melted chocolate, and instant coffee are added to one portion of dough to lend a deep chocolate flavor. The second portion of dough is simply flavored with vanilla and almond extracts to give the taste of a classic vanilla cookie. The third is packed with crushed freeze-dried strawberries, giving natural strawberry flavor and small flecks of real strawberry in each cookie. By layering each portion of dough into a loaf pan lined with parchment paper, the dough is refrigerated to make one large brick of Neapolitan cookie dough that is easy to cut and slice into perfect squares. Tender crisp and ideal for wowing at a party, this retro-looking cookie doesn't make you choose between three beloved flavors. It lets you experience each with every bite.

By Micah A Leal

Credit: Micah A. Leal

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 22 mins
Yield:
About 45 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large stand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until lightened, about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla; beat until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add flour, baking powder, and salt; mix until just combined, about 1 minute.

  • Divide dough evenly into 3 separate bowls. In one bowl, add the melted chocolate, cocoa powder, and instant coffee. Use a spoon or your hands to incorporate these ingredients into the dough. In the second bowl, add the almond extract and mix to incorporate into the dough. In the third bowl, add the crushed freeze-dried strawberries and red food coloring; mix until thoroughly combined. Add more food coloring if needed to achieve desired pink color.

  • Line a 9- x- 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper that comes up and over the two long sides of the pan and fits perfectly into the bottom of the pan. Evenly press the chocolate dough into an even layer on the bottom of the pan. Evenly crumble the almond flavored dough on top of the chocolate layer and gently press to make another even layer. Crumble strawberry dough on top of the almond flavored layer and press to make the final even layer. Transfer to the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. Remove dough from loaf pan and transfer to a cutting board. Cut the brick of dough in half longways, creating two long rectangles of dough. Use a sharp knife to slice each rectangular brick into 1/4-inch thick squares of dough. Transfer squares to prepared baking sheets. Bake, rotating halfway through, until the edges just begin to take on color, 10 to 12 minutes. Allow to cool on a wire rack before serving.

