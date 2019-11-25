Neapolitan Cookies
The elegantly distinct layers of these Neapolitan Cookies are each naturally flavored to recreate the iconic tub of childhood ice cream in a cookie. By making a base sugar cookie dough and then dividing it into three, the recipe flavors each portion of dough with different ingredients that come together into one cohesive cookie. Cocoa powder, melted chocolate, and instant coffee are added to one portion of dough to lend a deep chocolate flavor. The second portion of dough is simply flavored with vanilla and almond extracts to give the taste of a classic vanilla cookie. The third is packed with crushed freeze-dried strawberries, giving natural strawberry flavor and small flecks of real strawberry in each cookie. By layering each portion of dough into a loaf pan lined with parchment paper, the dough is refrigerated to make one large brick of Neapolitan cookie dough that is easy to cut and slice into perfect squares. Tender crisp and ideal for wowing at a party, this retro-looking cookie doesn't make you choose between three beloved flavors. It lets you experience each with every bite.