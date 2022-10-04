Natchitoches Meat Pies

Jump to recipe

I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."

The annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival boasts both a pie-making contest and a pie-eating one in celebration of the savory treat that has become one of the symbols of the place with the difficult-to-pronounce name.

No one knows the origin of the Natchitoches meat pie, but it has several international relatives. There are meat-stuffed empanadas in Spain and the Spanish-speaking Caribbean, as well as early French references to a savory turnover known as a pâté, which is made with venison or other meats. It may be connected to England's beef, rutabaga, and potato Cornish pasty or Jamaica's meat patty with its curry-flavored filling—a traditional island snack.

One year at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, I joined the line at a meat pie stand and soon became an instant fan. A street snack that has been eaten in Natchitoches since the late 1700s, it's a fried flour turnover filled with a blend of beef and pork that's seasoned with what is simply called the culinary "trinity" in Louisiana: onion, bell pepper, and celery. It may also be flavored with one of the various Cajun spice mixtures and fired up with red chile flakes or a dash or two of hot sauce.

What's in a Natchitoches Meat Pie?

All kinds of delicious ingredients! Instead of just one meat, the Natchitoches Meat Pie features two types of ground meat, beef and pork, that are browned with Cajun spices and then tossed with a little flour. Next comes the "holy trinity" of Louisiana cooking—onion, celery, and green bell pepper—it's cooked with a little garlic until just tender, then stirred into the meat mixture.

How Do You Assemble Natchitoches Meat Pies?

This recipe calls for a homemade pie dough, which you divide into 16 equal portions before rolling into balls, then into 6-inch circles. Two tablespoons of the filling go into the center of each dough circle, and the perimeter of each one is then brushed with an egg wash. Finally, just fold over one side of the dough circle to encase the filling, then use a fork to crimp and seal the edges.

How Do You Cook Natchitoches Meat Pies?

This recipe calls for frying the chilled meat pies. Fill a Dutch oven with neutral cooking oil to a depth of about 2 inches. Heat the oil over medium-high heat until an instant-read thermometer reaches 370°F. Fry the pies in batches until they're golden brown, about 2 minutes per side. Keep an eye on the oil temperature, raising or lowering the heat as needed to help the pies fry up perfectly.