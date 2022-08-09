Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch

If Kane Brown's nana says this is good, we need a sip.

By Southern Living Editors

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day.

"I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says.

Similar in style to big-batch party punch recipes, this single-serving recipe is easy to scale up if you need to serve a crowd—check out this recipe as a guide.

Dropping a scoop (or several!) of sherbet into punch has long been a treasured practice at Southern gatherings, from Christmas parties to church receptions. Like classic ice cream floats, this punch is nice and foamy thanks to the combination of sweet-tart lime sherbet and carbonated ginger ale, which gives the drink a subtle, spicy tang. Finished with a lime wedge (if you're feeling fancy), this nostalgic punch is the perfect way to cool down and lift your spirits with just one sip.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Scoop lime sherbet into a tall glass. Top off with ginger ale (about 1 cup); garnish with a lime wedge.

