Food and Recipes Recipes Cheesy Mushroom-Spinach Mini Frittatas Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 12 Whether you're hosting a casual weekend brunch or you're looking for a quick and tasty way to perk up your weekday breakfast routine, these veggie-packed frittatas are a sure-fire win. Made using regular-sized muffin tins, this recipe is a great way to make a big batch of at once. Thanks to their smaller size, these mini frittatas cook much more quickly than classic full-size frittatas, making them easy to whip up when you don't have a ton of extra time on your hands. These adorable eggy delights are super simple to make—easier than scrambled eggs, in fact! Simply whisk together the eggs, cream, Parmesan cheese, and seasonings, and set the mixture aside. Next, sauté the mushrooms until golden and the spinach until wilted. A sprinkle of fontina cheese (it's like a silkier, saltier mozzarella) goes into the muffin cups, followed by the veggie mixture, then the egg mixture. These bake for a mere 18 minutes, and that's it! Besides its obvious deliciousness, this recipe is awesome because it's loaded with make-ahead opportunities. You can refrigerate the unbaked frittata mixture in the muffin tins overnight, let come to room temperature, and then bake just before you plan to serve them. You can also bake them, cool them, and then refrigerate them in an airtight container for 3 days or freeze them for up to 3 months! To reheat frittatas in a flash, microwave them at 50 percent power for about 1 minute if refrigerated, or 2 minutes if frozen. Ingredients 8 large eggs ¼ cup heavy whipping cream 1 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup) 2 tsp. Dijon mustard ¼ tsp. black pepper 1 tsp. kosher salt 3 Tbsp. olive oil 5 oz. mixed fresh mushrooms (such as shiitake, baby portobello, and oyster), sliced 2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped (2 tsp.) 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper 3 cups fresh baby spinach (from 1 [5-oz.] pkg.) 3 oz. fontina cheese, grated (about 3/4 cup) Directions Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 12-cup muffin tray with cooking spray. Place eggs, whipping cream, Parmesan, Dijon, black pepper, and ¾ teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Beat with a fork until combined (do not overbeat). Set egg mixture aside. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mushrooms, and cook, undisturbed, until golden on bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir mushrooms. Cook, stirring often, until golden on all sides, 3 to 4 more minutes. Stir in garlic, thyme, crushed red pepper, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in spinach until wilted. Divide grated fontina evenly among prepared muffin wells (about 1 tablespoon per well). Spoon mushroom spinach mixture evenly on top (about 2 tablespoons each), and ladle egg mixture evenly into wells, filling each about three-fourths full (about 3 tablespoons per well). Bake in preheated oven until puffed and set, about 18 minutes. Cool in pan 5 minutes. (They will deflate as they cool.) Run a paring knife around edges to loosen and remove frittatas. Serve immediately, or (if making ahead) transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 3 days or in freezer for up to 3 months To reheat, place frittatas on a microwavable plate and micro-wave at MEDIUM (50% power) for 1 minute to 1minute, 30 seconds (if refrigerated) or 2 minutes (if frozen). Serve immediately.