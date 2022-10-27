Cheesy Mushroom-Spinach Mini Frittatas

Jump to recipe

Whether you're hosting a casual weekend brunch or you're looking for a quick and tasty way to perk up your weekday breakfast routine, these veggie-packed frittatas are a sure-fire win.

Made using regular-sized muffin tins, this recipe is a great way to make a big batch of at once. Thanks to their smaller size, these mini frittatas cook much more quickly than classic full-size frittatas, making them easy to whip up when you don't have a ton of extra time on your hands.

These adorable eggy delights are super simple to make—easier than scrambled eggs, in fact! Simply whisk together the eggs, cream, Parmesan cheese, and seasonings, and set the mixture aside. Next, sauté the mushrooms until golden and the spinach until wilted. A sprinkle of fontina cheese (it's like a silkier, saltier mozzarella) goes into the muffin cups, followed by the veggie mixture, then the egg mixture. These bake for a mere 18 minutes, and that's it!

Besides its obvious deliciousness, this recipe is awesome because it's loaded with make-ahead opportunities. You can refrigerate the unbaked frittata mixture in the muffin tins overnight, let come to room temperature, and then bake just before you plan to serve them.

You can also bake them, cool them, and then refrigerate them in an airtight container for 3 days or freeze them for up to 3 months! To reheat frittatas in a flash, microwave them at 50 percent power for about 1 minute if refrigerated, or 2 minutes if frozen.