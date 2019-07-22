Mummy Cupcakes

These festive cupcakes are more adorable than they are spooky, perfect for a Halloween party with little ones. A homemade yellow cake recipe is the base for these cupcakes, and the method by which the cupcakes are made makes for a surface that doesn't dome but bakes into a flat and even cupcake surface. The flat surface is easy to decorate and makes the candy eyes stand out on the cupcakes. This recipe calls for a can of store-bought vanilla frosting, but you can buy any flavored white frosting that you like (or make your own)! The key to achieving the strips of frosting for the mummy wrappings is using a flat piping tip (#44 or #45) and allowing the strips to overlap at different angles. Since the cupcakes need to cool completely before decorating, feel free to have the kids join you after you're done baking to decorate each of the delicious mummies!

By Southern Living

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 8 mins
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners.

  • In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Once well combined, scatter butter across surface and mix on low speed until butter is fully incorporated into dry ingredients.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together buttermilk, oil, yolks, egg, and vanilla in a separate bowl. Add half of the liquid ingredients to the dry, and mix on low for 2 minutes. Scrape down sides of the bowl and add remaining liquid ingredients, mixing on low for another 2 minutes. 

  • Fill cupcake liners three-quarters full with batter and bake until tops are golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of the middle cupcakes comes out clean, 16 to 18 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

  • Fit a piping bag with either a #44 or #45 basketweave piping tip. Fill bag with canned frosting. Pipe a line horizontally just above the center of each cupcake. Place two candy eyeballs on the line to make the eyes of the mummy. Use the piping bag to pipe overlapping strips of frosting across the entire surface of each cupcake, avoiding covering the eyes of the mummy.

