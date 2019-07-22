These festive cupcakes are more adorable than they are spooky, perfect for a Halloween party with little ones. A homemade yellow cake recipe is the base for these cupcakes, and the method by which the cupcakes are made makes for a surface that doesn't dome but bakes into a flat and even cupcake surface. The flat surface is easy to decorate and makes the candy eyes stand out on the cupcakes. This recipe calls for a can of store-bought vanilla frosting, but you can buy any flavored white frosting that you like (or make your own)! The key to achieving the strips of frosting for the mummy wrappings is using a flat piping tip (#44 or #45) and allowing the strips to overlap at different angles. Since the cupcakes need to cool completely before decorating, feel free to have the kids join you after you're done baking to decorate each of the delicious mummies!