Muffin Tin Meatloaf
The ultimate family meal gets a mini makeover.
Meatloaf might come with a lot of nostalgic connotations—whether it takes you back to your mama’s place or somewhere less appealing like your middle school cafeteria—but it truly is one of the most beloved family meals of all time. Hearty, affordable, and all-around full of flavor, this ketchup-topped delicacy is due for an update that makes it even easier to make on any busy night, which brings us to this recipe for Muffin Tin Meatloaf.
Inspired by Julia Child’s classic meatloaf recipe, this rendition includes all the makings of an old-fashioned winner, such as Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, thyme, allspice, and—of course—ketchup. When mixed with lean ground beef and baked in your trusty muffin tin pan, the ingredients come together to form the perfect caramelized bites of meatloaf that can be served on their own with mashed potatoes and vegetables or on bread the next day like a meatball sub. All in all, you’re set with a filling and family-friendly recipe that takes less than an hour to prepare. Test Kitchen Tip: Make sure the ketchup is thoroughly thickened and tops are browned before taking out of the oven.