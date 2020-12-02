Muffin Tin Meatloaf

Rating: Unrated

The ultimate family meal gets a mini makeover.

By Ali Ramee

Gallery

Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Prissy Lee

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Meatloaf might come with a lot of nostalgic connotations—whether it takes you back to your mama’s place or somewhere less appealing like your middle school cafeteria—but it truly is one of the most beloved family meals of all time. Hearty, affordable, and all-around full of flavor, this ketchup-topped delicacy is due for an update that makes it even easier to make on any busy night, which brings us to this recipe for Muffin Tin Meatloaf. 

Inspired by Julia Child’s classic meatloaf recipe, this rendition includes all the makings of an old-fashioned winner, such as Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, thyme, allspice, and—of course—ketchup. When mixed with lean ground beef and baked in your trusty muffin tin pan, the ingredients come together to form the perfect caramelized bites of meatloaf that can be served on their own with mashed potatoes and vegetables or on bread the next day like a meatball sub. All in all, you’re set with a filling and family-friendly recipe that takes less than an hour to prepare. Test Kitchen Tip: Make sure the ketchup is thoroughly thickened and tops are browned before taking out of the oven. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tray with cooking spray. Place egg, ground beef, panko, onion, parsley, garlic, salt, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, thyme, allspice, and pepper in a large bowl; gently but thoroughly mix together using your hands.

    Advertisement

  • Scoop about 1/2 cup of the mixture into each muffin cup, so that each muffin cup is full and slightly rounded. Top each with 1 tablespoon ketchup and lightly spread to cover.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat registers 160°F and ketchup is slightly caramelized, about 22 to 25 minutes. Remove from muffin tin and serve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/04/2020