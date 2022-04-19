Mrs. R's Coleslaw
Coleslaw makes for the perfect barbecue party side.
It's not a barbecue without coleslaw. A bowl of homemade coleslaw adds a welcome, refreshing note to the barbecue spread, which might be otherwise dominated by heavier items like Potato Salad or Baked Beans.
This side dish is reminiscent of the slaw you'll find at basically every Southern fried fish restaurant. Made with a medley of bell pepper, onion, celery, and green cabbage, this coleslaw is bright and colorful. Apple cider vinegar brings a touch of tang to the silky, mayo-based dressing, which is accented with two tablespoons of mustard. Allow the slaw to chill for at least one hour, at which point the cabbage begins to wilt and break down.
This simple but special coleslaw recipe comes from the Southern Living Party Cookbook, which was published in 1972, but is anything but outdated. Mrs. R's Coleslaw is proof that some recipes really do stand the test of time. Serve this homemade coleslaw along with any summer cookout spread, atop pulled pork sandwiches or hot dogs, or with any dish that needs a lively side dish.