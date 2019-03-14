30 Vintage Recipes Every Mother-Daughter Duo Should Make Together At Least Once
Every Southerner knows that, when it comes to family recipes, there are always some cooking tips and secret ingredients you won't find written down—you'll only learn them by spending time with your mama in the kitchen. Whether you have a daughter you want to teach or a mom you want to learn from in the kitchen, spending time together cooking or baking will create memories you'll both cherish for years to come.
Food is our love language, and we believe that some of the best heart-to-hearts happen in the kitchen. Spend time together as mother and daughter cooking these classic recipes that continue to be served on our Southern tables year after year. Maybe you'll even tackle a new Southern recipe together. The memories that you make spending time together will mean even more as the years go on. And who knows—before you know it, you just might have your very own mother-daughter cooking show.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Top your homemade biscuits with sausage gravy for a complete Southern breakfast spread.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
One bite of this homemade take on comfort food, and you'll never try a frozen version again.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Of course, you should also go back to the basics. It never hurts to know how to Mama makes her extra-crispy chicken.
Hummingbird Cake
More than forty years later, this continue to be one of our most popular cake recipes of all time.
Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings
Spend the afternoon with Mama in the kitchen preparing a Sunday supper the whole family will love.
Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing
Once you've perfected homemade cinnamon rolls, you'll realize they are worth the extra effort.
Southern Cornbread Dressing
Make dressing with Mama, and you'll be able to recall her secret ingredients for many Thanksgivings to come.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
This classic pie might rely on pantry staples, but the homemade crust a project worthy of Mama's baking expertise.
Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Peeling and chopping potatoes is always better with excellent company.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Once you've made this recipe, you'll never want to go back to eating it from a box.
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
You can serve this versatile recipe year-round, just pair slices with your favorite seasonal fruit.
Cocktail Meatballs
Every Southern hostess should have a go-to recipe for appetizer meatballs.
Best White Cake
Every year, you'll find a White Cake on the Southern Living December cover. Start a tradition by making the confection every year with the woman that means the most to you.
Old-fashioned Meatloaf
On a chilly winter's day, nothing tastes better than this comfort food classic, straight from Mama's kitchen.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Steal some of Mama's cast-iron know-how while perfecting an apple pie recipe that's sure to become your go-to dessert.
Grasshopper Pie
Because of its no-bake nature, we opted to not include the two liqueurs that are traditionally in this pie so that it can enjoyed by mint-chocolate lovers of all ages.
Chicken-Fried Steak
Also known as Country-Fried Steak, you'll need to pay attention to know exactly how Mama makes her gravy. It's arguably the most important part of this classic Southern recipe.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Santa might not pick favorites, but everyone knows that, during the holiday season, homemade chocolate chip cookies reign supreme.
Pineapple Casserole
Families across the South look forward to this casserole every Easter. Why not learn what all the excitement is about?
Strawberry-Pretzel Salad
This recipe is sure to bring back memories of church potlucks and summer gatherings with friends.
Oyster Casserole
This recipe may not be for everyone, but it's a staple for many families during the holidays.
Extra Easy Lasagna
This may not be considered a vintage recipe by some people, but it's a classic that you'll be grateful you picked up from Mama.
Hoppin' John Stew
Black-eyed peas are a Southern staple on New Year's Day, so why not make them in a comforting stew?
Southern Skillet Cornbread
Cornbread is a must-master recipe. No negotiating about it.
Mama's Rum Cake
There are many ways to decorate and accent a bundt cake. This recipe just happens to be one of our favorites.
Turkey Tetrazzini
This dish is oh-so comforting and can easily use up your holiday turkey leftovers.
Classic Succotash
Made up of the best of summer's veggie crop, succotash is a favored side dish for barbecues, potlucks, and family gatherings.
Savory Corn Pudding
Everybody starts craving this dish by the end of October each year. Learn how to make it, so that it's always a hit on the Thanksgiving table.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
The process of frying okra is simple enough. The real magic is getting to learn all of Mama's secrets that she might not have written down on that recipe page.
Peach-Raspberry Buckle
Make use of any extra fruit you have in the summer with this jammy, crumble-like cake.