30 Vintage Recipes Every Mother-Daughter Duo Should Make Together At Least Once

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 21, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Every Southerner knows that, when it comes to family recipes, there are always some cooking tips and secret ingredients you won't find written down—you'll only learn them by spending time with your mama in the kitchen. Whether you have a daughter you want to teach or a mom you want to learn from in the kitchen, spending time together cooking or baking will create memories you'll both cherish for years to come.

Food is our love language, and we believe that some of the best heart-to-hearts happen in the kitchen. Spend time together as mother and daughter cooking these classic recipes that continue to be served on our Southern tables year after year. Maybe you'll even tackle a new Southern recipe together. The memories that you make spending time together will mean even more as the years go on. And who knows—before you know it, you just might have your very own mother-daughter cooking show.

Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits

Top your homemade biscuits with sausage gravy for a complete Southern breakfast spread.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

One bite of this homemade take on comfort food, and you'll never try a frozen version again. 

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

Of course, you should also go back to the basics. It never hurts to know how to Mama makes her extra-crispy chicken.

Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

More than forty years later, this continue to be one of our most popular cake recipes of all time.

Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken And Dumplings

Spend the afternoon with Mama in the kitchen preparing a Sunday supper the whole family will love.

Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

Credit: Photo: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Icing

Once you've perfected homemade cinnamon rolls, you'll realize they are worth the extra effort.

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Southern Cornbread Dressing

Make dressing with Mama, and you'll be able to recall her secret ingredients for many Thanksgivings to come. 

Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

This classic pie might rely on pantry staples, but the homemade crust a project worthy of Mama's baking expertise. 

Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Peeling and chopping potatoes is always better with excellent company.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Once you've made this recipe, you'll never want to go back to eating it from a box.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

You can serve this versatile recipe year-round, just pair slices with your favorite seasonal fruit. 

Cocktail Meatballs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cocktail Meatballs

Every Southern hostess should have a go-to recipe for appetizer meatballs. 

Best White Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Best White Cake

Every year, you'll find a White Cake on the Southern Living December cover. Start a tradition by making the confection every year with the woman that means the most to you.

Old-fashioned Meatloaf

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Old-fashioned Meatloaf

On a chilly winter's day, nothing tastes better than this comfort food classic, straight from Mama's kitchen. 

Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Credit: Photographer: Luca Trovato; Prop Stylist: Buffy Hargett Miller, Food Stylist: Rori Trovato

Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Steal some of Mama's cast-iron know-how while perfecting an apple pie recipe that's sure to become your go-to dessert.

Grasshopper Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Grasshopper Pie

Because of its no-bake nature, we opted to not include the two liqueurs that are traditionally in this pie so that it can enjoyed by mint-chocolate lovers of all ages.

Chicken-Fried Steak

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chicken-Fried Steak

Also known as Country-Fried Steak, you'll need to pay attention to know exactly how Mama makes her gravy. It's arguably the most important part of this classic Southern recipe.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Santa might not pick favorites, but everyone knows that, during the holiday season, homemade chocolate chip cookies reign supreme.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Families across the South look forward to this casserole every Easter. Why not learn what all the excitement is about? 

Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

This recipe is sure to bring back memories of church potlucks and summer gatherings with friends.

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

This recipe may not be for everyone, but it's a staple for many families during the holidays.

Extra Easy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Recipe: Extra Easy Lasagna

This may not be considered a vintage recipe by some people, but it's a classic that you'll be grateful you picked up from Mama.

Hoppin' John Stew

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Hoppin' John Stew

Black-eyed peas are a Southern staple on New Year's Day, so why not make them in a comforting stew?

Southern Skillet Cornbread

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Southern Skillet Cornbread

Cornbread is a must-master recipe. No negotiating about it.

Mama's Rum Cake

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Mama's Rum Cake

There are many ways to decorate and accent a bundt cake. This recipe just happens to be one of our favorites. 

Turkey Tetrazzini

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini

This dish is oh-so comforting and can easily use up your holiday turkey leftovers.

Classic Succotash

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Succotash

Made up of the best of summer's veggie crop, succotash is a favored side dish for barbecues, potlucks, and family gatherings.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Everybody starts craving this dish by the end of October each year. Learn how to make it, so that it's always a hit on the Thanksgiving table.

Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

The process of frying okra is simple enough. The real magic is getting to learn all of Mama's secrets that she might not have written down on that recipe page.

Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Peach-Raspberry Buckle

Make use of any extra fruit you have in the summer with this jammy, crumble-like cake.

By Southern Living Editors