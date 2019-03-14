Every Southerner knows that, when it comes to family recipes, there are always some cooking tips and secret ingredients you won't find written down—you'll only learn them by spending time with your mama in the kitchen. Whether you have a daughter you want to teach or a mom you want to learn from in the kitchen, spending time together cooking or baking will create memories you'll both cherish for years to come.

Food is our love language, and we believe that some of the best heart-to-hearts happen in the kitchen. Spend time together as mother and daughter cooking these classic recipes that continue to be served on our Southern tables year after year. Maybe you'll even tackle a new Southern recipe together. The memories that you make spending time together will mean even more as the years go on. And who knows—before you know it, you just might have your very own mother-daughter cooking show.