Our Most Popular Recipes of 2021

From sides to mains to desserts and even our most popular cocktail of all time, if you're looking for a new recipe to try, this list of our top recipes of 2021 is a great place to start. It's no surprise that there are plenty of classic recipes on this list, accompanied by a few new favorites. However, one thing that most of these recipes have in common is that they're fairly easy to pull together but still deliver plenty of crowd-pleasing flavor.

Out of the thousands of recipes on SouthernLiving.com, these were the ones that were searched for, clicked on, and cooked the most by our readers in 2021.