Our Most Popular Recipes of 2021
From sides to mains to desserts and even our most popular cocktail of all time, if you're looking for a new recipe to try, this list of our top recipes of 2021 is a great place to start. It's no surprise that there are plenty of classic recipes on this list, accompanied by a few new favorites. However, one thing that most of these recipes have in common is that they're fairly easy to pull together but still deliver plenty of crowd-pleasing flavor.
Out of the thousands of recipes on SouthernLiving.com, these were the ones that were searched for, clicked on, and cooked the most by our readers in 2021.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
This recipe is here to prove that corn can be just as delicious when cooked in the oven instead of on the grill.
Texas Ranch Water
Recipe: Texas Ranch Water
After we debuted the Ranch Water recipe on our site this year, it quickly became everyone's favorite summer drink and our most popular cocktail recipe of all time.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
The best way to enjoy squash is in casserole form with plenty of cheese.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
This recipe has all of the components of an ideal weeknight dinner. It starts with a pound of ground beef, comes together quickly, and can also be made ahead.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
Since it was submitted to Southern Living in 1978, the Hummingbird Cake has continued to gain popularity and was our most popular dessert recipe in 2021.
Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs
Recipe: Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs
Our Test Kitchen turns to smoked paprika to give these ribs a slow-cooked flavor, no smoke required.
Fresh Peach Cobbler
Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler
This summer classic comes together in just four steps with 9 ingredients.
Southern-Style Collard Greens
Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens
Low and slow is the best way to achieve flavorful collard greens.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Making mac and cheese from scratch doesn't require much more hands-on time than boxed varieties.
Southern Buttermilk Pie
Recipe: Southern Buttermilk Pie
No matter the occasion, this old-fashioned dessert still deserves a spot on the menu. Plus, it couldn't be easier to pull together.
King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Casserole
To make this casserole even easier, you can pick up a rotisserie chicken from the deli.
Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies
Recipes: Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies
Put on the map by former First Lady Laura Bush, this recipe yields 24 Texas-sized cookies with plenty of mix-ins.
Pineapple Casserole
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
For many Southerners, it's not a holiday meal if Pineapple Casserole doesn't make an appearance.
Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
Recipe: Mamie Eisenhower's Chocolate Fudge
A short list of baking staples come together to make this quicker take on regular fudge. It's great to keep on hand for unexpected company or to package up for a sweet gift.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Recipe: Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
It's possible to serve up plenty of Creole flavor, even on busy weeknights, with this 25-minute Jambalaya recipe.
Buttermilk Biscuits
Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits
Allow us to help you master the art of making homemade biscuits, just make sure to follow the directions. When we say stir 15 times, we mean exactly 15.
Million Dollar Pound Cake
Recipe: Million Dollar Pound Cake
Reviewers agree that this pound cake is the best of all time.
Baked Beans
Recipe: Baked Beans
We give canned beans a much-needed upgrade in this potluck-ready dish that's easy to make and transport to any backyard cookout.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
You'll love that this breakfast casserole comes together in just 15 minutes, and your family will love the opportunity to eat tater tots for breakfast.
Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast
Recipe: Creamed Chipped Beef & Toast
Just like Grandma used to make, it's clear that Southerners are still fond of this 5-ingredient dish.