Our Most Popular Recipes of 2020
This year has been a doozy to say the least. With all the bad news in the world, our editors at Southern Living sought to share the silver linings of 2020. One thing we can all agree on? We got a lot better at cooking. We were cooking so much, in fact, that we started a Facebook group to talk about it with our readers. These were the most popular recipes of 2020 that had our readers searching, sharing, and trying again and again. Since a lot of us had more time on our hands, many of our top recipes were baking projects. From spring’s Cakey Strawberry Cobbler to summer’s Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake, fall’s Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake, and winter’s Old-Fashioned Gingerbread, our readers baked their way through 2020. Everyone was in need of a little comfort from the stovetop, so some of our most popular recipes were warm and cozy soups. Skillet suppers like our Beef Tamale Pie and Shrimp Destin with Orzo were top recipes among parents who needed something new in the rotation, and a twist on classic chocolate chip cookies went viral. There’s plenty we want to leave behind from 2020, but we’ll be holding onto these recipes for years to come.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Our readers went crazy for this twist on classic chocolate chip cookies, especially in our What’s Cooking With Southern Living Facebook group.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
This oldie-but-goodie recipe had a resurgence in popularity this year when our Test Kitchen Professional Ivy Odom shared her shortcut tips for making it.
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Cobbler comes in many forms, and this ultra-tender version was a reader favorite. We loved that our readers tweaked the recipe to fit whatever fruit they had on hand, with delicious results every time.
Slow-Cooker Apple Butter
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Apple Butter
This slow-cooker wonder from our October 2020 issue made all of our readers’ homes smell like fall this year. Our readers found so many creative ways to use it, and you will, too.
Martina McBride’s Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe: Martina McBride’s Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Country singer Martina McBride is also a star in the kitchen, as this popular soup recipe proves. Many readers have commented that this has become a regular in their homes.
Chocolate Cobbler
Recipe: Chocolate Cobbler
This pudding-like dessert comes together with ingredients that you probably have sitting in your pantry, which is one reason readers love it so much.
Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
Recipe: Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
Okra is one of summer’s greatest gifts to our gardens, and this version of fried okra is absolutely addicting.
Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
Recipe: Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
What’s a better companion for your morning cup of coffee than a donut? A donut cake, of course!
Egg Custard Pie
Recipe: Egg Custard Pie
We can’t resist a vintage recipe, and this simple, old-fashioned pie tastes like nostalgia for our readers.
Pancake Casserole
Recipe: Pancake Casserole
What’s better than Sunday brunch? Sunday brunch that’s made on Saturday and ready to pop in the oven right when you wake up!
Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake
Recipe: Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake
Caramel cake is delicious. Pound cake is delicious. So is a combination of the two going to be anything but incredible? Of course not!
Ground Beef Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi
Recipe: Ground Beef Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi
Store-bought gnocchi is an easy shortcut that makes this cozy soup recipe so easy for weeknights.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Recipe: Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
Raise your hand if 2020 made you need a cocktail! We sure did. Our readers got creative with this boozy dessert that showcased summer’s gorgeous fresh peaches.
Coconut Cheesecake Squares
Recipe: Coconut Cheesecake Squares
Since we couldn’t travel this year, we turned to our kitchens to transport us elsewhere. These bars were our ticket to tropical paradise. One editor called them “sunny heaven-in-a-bite bars.”
Chicken-Bacon-Ranch Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Bacon-Ranch Casserole
Even your pickiest eaters will gobble up this easy recipe at dinnertime.
Homemade Turtles
Recipe: Homemade Turtles
A candy tin full of these sweet and salty treats is the best gift any neighbor can get around the holidays.
Wacky Cake
Recipe: Wacky Cake
Because this vintage cake recipe comes together in the baking dish (no bowls required!), it’s a little wacky. But we promise it’s delicious!
Old-Fashioned Gingerbread
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Gingerbread
When you hear “gingerbread,” you may picture cookies or houses decorated for the holiday. If you want genuine gingerbread flavor, make this old-fashioned gingerbread cake recipe.
Beef Tamale Pie
Recipe: Beef Tamale Pie
This savory skillet supper has a Tex-Mex filling and is topped with a cornbread crust—talk about yum!
Reese’s Cake
Recipe: Reese’s Cake
If there’s one thing our readers did while at home in 2020, it was bake. And what better to turn a bad day (er, year) around than the decadent combination of chocolate and peanut butter?
Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
Recipe: Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
This pretty recipe is presentable enough for the in-laws but easy enough for a laid-back summer night.
Peach Custard Pie
Recipe: Peach Custard Pie
Looking for a make-ahead dessert that showcases fresh summer peaches? Step right up to enjoy this easy pie that can be served chilled or at room temperature.