Our Most Popular Recipes of 2020

This year has been a doozy to say the least. With all the bad news in the world, our editors at Southern Living sought to share the silver linings of 2020. One thing we can all agree on? We got a lot better at cooking. We were cooking so much, in fact, that we started a Facebook group to talk about it with our readers. These were the most popular recipes of 2020 that had our readers searching, sharing, and trying again and again. Since a lot of us had more time on our hands, many of our top recipes were baking projects. From spring’s Cakey Strawberry Cobbler to summer’s Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake, fall’s Caramel-Frosted Pound Cake, and winter’s Old-Fashioned Gingerbread, our readers baked their way through 2020. Everyone was in need of a little comfort from the stovetop, so some of our most popular recipes were warm and cozy soups. Skillet suppers like our Beef Tamale Pie and Shrimp Destin with Orzo were top recipes among parents who needed something new in the rotation, and a twist on classic chocolate chip cookies went viral. There’s plenty we want to leave behind from 2020, but we’ll be holding onto these recipes for years to come.